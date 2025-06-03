Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Abilene Christian University (ACU) has launched a new fully online Bachelor of Science in Sports Leadership and Management, offering a dynamic and flexible program for students pursuing careers in coaching, athletic administration and leadership roles across the growing global sports industry. This program combines practical leadership training with foundational business principles and faith-based learning, equipping students to lead with excellence, character and purpose.

Led by experienced educators and sport industry professionals, the program prepares undergraduate students to manage athletic programs, lead teams and apply analytical insights in a variety of sport-related settings-from schools and universities to community organizations and recreational programs.

"ACU is committed to empowering students to become leaders who serve with integrity and vision," said Dr. Stephen Johnson, chief executive officer of ACU Dallas. "Launching this new online sport leadership degree allows us to reach students passionate about sport, education and service, while providing them with the flexibility to advance their careers and academic goals from anywhere."

The curriculum emphasizes sport governance, communication, facility and event management, data-driven decision-making and ethical leadership. Designed for working adults, student-athletes and career changers, the program also provides a seamless academic and professional development pathway into the online Master of Science in Sport Leadership.

"The sport industry is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the world, projected to surpass $600 billion annually within the next decade," said Brandon Podgorski, director of academic programs, sports leadership. "With nearly 110,000 open jobs in the U.S. sports industry each year and a 13% projected growth rate in sports and entertainment management roles, our program is uniquely positioned to prepare students for exciting and meaningful careers in sports organizations, athletic departments, event operations and beyond."

The new bachelor's program, which is part of ACU's new Center for Sports Leadership and Learning, is now accepting applications for the first class beginning August 26, 2025. With a mission to empower the next generation of sports industry leaders, this degree is designed to empower students to make a meaningful impact in a competitive and evolving industry.

For more information on the fully online B.S. in Sports Leadership and Management, please visit acu.edu/sports-leadership-and-management-bs.

ACU's online programs are administered through its branch location in Dallas and include 15 bachelor's degrees, 17 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees, five undergraduate certificate programs and 11 graduate certificate programs. Learn more about ACU Online's degree programs at acu.edu/online.

Founded in 1906, Abilene Christian University enrolls more than 6,700 students in robust online and residential undergraduate and graduate programs. ACU's mission is to educate students for Christian service and leadership throughout the world. Abilene Christian is ranked in the top 10 nationally for First-Year Experience, Learning Communities and Service Learning in the 2024 U.S. News & World Report rankings. Learn more at acu.edu.

