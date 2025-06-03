Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of BLOCK (BLOCK). The BLOCK/USDT trading pair listed on June 2, 2025, at 1:00 PM (UTC), giving global users access to a next-generation blockchain that fuses Layer 1 and Layer 2 scalability with advanced AI-powered infrastructure.





As the crypto landscape continues to mature, scalability, transaction efficiency, and real-world applicability remain top concerns for builders and users alike. BLOCK is set to redefine the standards of decentralized platforms by delivering a robust, AI-driven ecosystem that empowers DeFi, NFTs, gaming, payments, and beyond-all while maintaining full Ethereum compatibility.

Introducing BLOCK: A Scalable, AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure

BLOCK is more than just another chain. BLOCK will feature rapid 5-second block times, deflationary tokenomics, and a capped supply of 10 billion tokens. Its built-in support for low fees and high throughput will make it an ideal foundation for high-volume dApps across multiple industries.

BLOCK's roadmap includes the implementation of advanced Layer 2 and Layer 3 solutions, offering up to 100x scalability. By 2028, it aims to reach over 500 million users and launch AI-enhanced features like decentralized AI marketplaces, predictive analytics, and smart contract automation-aiming for the goal of intelligent, self-governing Web3 ecosystems.

AI-Powered Features That Set BLOCK Apart

BLOCK leverages artificial intelligence and aims for users and developers to potentially benefit from:

AI-Powered Smart Contracts - enabling automated DeFi strategies and complex transactional logic.

Predictive Analytics - anticipating market shifts and user behavior.

Decentralized AI Hosting - allowing secure, distributed training and inference of AI models.

Autonomous DAOs - using AI for funding decisions, protocol upgrades, and operational governance.

These features collectively position BLOCK not only as a blockchain but also as a platform for AI-native Web3 applications.

Tokenomics

Token Name: BLOCK

Token Symbol: BLOCK

Total Supply: 10,000,000,000 BLOCK

Network: Ethereum-compatible Layer 1

Supply Model: Capped, deflationary

BLOCK will maintain its deflationary nature through consistent token burns and redistribution of 70% of network fees to the community.

Roadmap Highlights

2025:

Launch of Ethereum-compatible mainnet

Initial staking pools and DeFi integrations

Start of NFT marketplace and DEX rollout

2026:

Deployment of Layer 2 scaling

AI-focused developer grants and hackathons

Cross-chain bridges and fintech partnerships

2027-2028:

Launch of AI marketplaces and Layer 3 solutions

Global payment integrations via BLOCK Pay

Integration with social and messaging platforms

2029-2030:

Full AI-DAO governance implementation

Smart city and IoT use cases

Targeting 1 billion users and global CBDC partnerships

Comparative Advantages Over Ethereum

BLOCK will adopt a capped supply of 10 billion tokens to aim for long-term scarcity. BLOCK will offer 5-second block confirmations, integrated scalability, and consistently low fees from the start. Furthermore, its full-stack AI integration will deliver next-gen smart contract functionality and autonomous governance models, making it uniquely positioned for the future of Web3.

Website: https://bl0ck.gg

