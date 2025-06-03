Championed by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), Aptiv PLC, Coilcraft, Inc., Core Microelectronics, DENSO CORPORATION, Ethernovia, Inc., Geely Holding Group, GlobalFoundries, Granite River Labs, indie Semiconductor, Inc., Keysight Technologies, Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, NOFFZ Technologies, OMNIVISION, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Rohde Schwarz, Rosenberger Group, Teledyne LeCroy, TDK Corporation, TZ Electronic Systems GmbH and Würth Elektronik, the OpenGMSL Association welcomes broad industry participation across the automotive ecosystem

With an open standard for video and/or high-speed data transmission based on industry-leading Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link technology, known as GMSL, adoption and innovation of the OpenGMSL standard will reshape autonomous driving, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and infotainment applications

A leading automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tier 1 suppliers, semiconductor manufacturers and ecosystem partners today announced the formation of the OpenGMSL Association, an initiative bringing together industry leaders to transform SerDes transmission of video and/or high-speed data as an open, worldwide standard across the automotive ecosystem.

The demands of modern automotive systems from ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to infotainment and autonomous driving are growing rapidly. ADAS vision systems heavily rely on high-quality video data to make critical, real-time decisions that improve driver safety and reduce accidents. Meanwhile, touchscreen infotainment systems demand high-speed, low-latency connectivity to deliver seamless, immersive user experiences. These factors are driving up development costs for new vehicles, complicating integration, stifling innovation, and ultimately slowing advancements in safety.

Introducing the OpenGMSL Standard

With the launch of OpenGMSL Association, participation in a worldwide standard allows for innovation in autonomous driving, ADAS, and infotainment, among other applications. OEMs and suppliers can thereby accelerate time to market using solutions that operate efficiently together, thus lowering operational costs.

OpenGMSL's standard is based on ADI's industry-leading, road-proven Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link (GMSL) technology. Paul Fernando, President of OpenGMSL Association, shared, "With over 1 billion GMSL ICs shipped and adoption by more than 25 global OEMs and 50 Tier-1 suppliers, GMSL is one of the most mature and road-proven high-speed video link technologies in the automotive industry. OpenGMSL builds on this strong foundation to accelerate innovation across autonomous driving, ADAS, and next-gen infotainment growing an already thriving ecosystem into an open, collaborative future."

OpenGMSL Association is a non-profit entity with its own independent board of directors and encourages global participation. Products developed using the standard will require mandatory compliance testing to ensure seamless, multi-vendor interoperability.

About OGA

OpenGMSL Association ("OGA") is a non-profit entity governed by an independent board of directors. OGA, bringing together industry leaders from across the ecosystem, provides a standard for worldwide adoption in video and/or data transmission based on industry-leading Gigabit Multimedia Serial Link technology. OGA is committed to constant innovation which allows accelerated time to market of products using GMSL based solutions that will operate with interoperability, testing efficiencies and cost-effectiveness in mind.

Companies committed to supporting the OGA: ADI, Aptiv PLC, Coilcraft, Inc., Core Microelectronics, DENSO CORPORATION, Ethernovia, Inc., Geely Holding Group, GlobalFoundries, Granite River Labs, indie Semiconductor, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Hyundai Mobis, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd, NOFFZ Technologies, OMNIVISION, Qualcomm Technologies, Rohde Schwarz, Rosenberger Group, Teledyne LeCroy, TDK Corporation, TZ Electronic Systems GmbH and Würth Elektronik.

