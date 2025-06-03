Xiaomi Corporation: Moloco Partners with Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department to Drive Growth for Millions of Mobile Apps

Together, Xiaomi and Moloco Will Further Enhance Global Ad Performance Optimization with Advanced Machine Learning Technology

BEIJING, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moloco , a leader in operational machine learning (ML) and advertising technology, today announced a global strategic partnership with Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department. As a global leader in smartphones and smart devices, Xiaomi currently reaches over 718 million monthly active users worldwide. Collaborating to support the growth of developers in global markets, the partnership will offer more efficient advertising solutions, enabling brands to both reach a broader audience and significantly deepen user engagement. Given Xiaomi's market leadership in 100+ countries and regions worldwide, this partnership will fully utilize its global resources to help brands more accurately reach their target audiences, enhance user engagement, and maximize advertising performance.

Through this partnership, Moloco integrates its advanced machine learning algorithms to enhance the monetization value of Xiaomi's inventory by offering more personalized and effective ad targeting. By leveraging Xiaomi's robust advertising and content service platforms, Moloco delivers highly targeted ad placements on GetApps, Xiaomi's overseas app store, designed to help developers drive more app downloads. At the same time, Moloco's advertisers are able to benefit from this partnership by gaining access to Xiaomi's extensive global user base with high-quality ad placements.

Through its "Human x Car x Home" Smart Ecosystem strategy, Xiaomi continues to expand the boundaries of its ecosystem. Not only does Xiaomi maintain a leading position in the global smartphone market, but the company is also diversifying its portfolio by branching out into innovative products such as electric vehicles, including the Xiaomi SU7. Moloco, with its advanced machine learning capabilities, will help optimize Xiaomi's advertising efforts to boost performance across its vast ecosystem. Moloco's advertising platform has now been integrated with Xiaomi's overseas app store (GetApps), in-app ads, and lock screen ads, providing advertisers with a range of high-quality advertising channels.

Since initiating a pilot partnership in 2023, Moloco has significantly improved Xiaomi's advertising performance through advanced machine learning. Key outcomes of the collaboration include:

Daily Spend Growth: Since the partnership began, daily ad spend has been steadily rising, reflecting the strong demand for Xiaomi's premium advertising offering in global markets. Optimized Ad Formats: The main ad formats are native ads and interstitial ads, with a small share of banner ads. Through the strategic distribution of ad formats, Moloco has successfully enhanced ad conversion rates and expanded reach, providing advertisers who work with Xiaomi enhanced visibility and more effective conversion. Global Market Expansion: At present, the Brazilian, Indian, Turkish, and German markets collectively account for the majority of Xiaomi's total exposure, further solidifying the company's position as a premium advertising channel.

Moloco and Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department's new strategic partnership opens new advertising opportunities for brands, enabling them to unlock further growth potential while optimizing and enhancing global advertising performance.

Ikkjin Ahn, Moloco Co-Founder and CEO, said, "As the mobile advertising industry continues to evolve, demands for efficient monetization and the ability to target and reach the right users from advertisers continue to grow. We are thrilled to partner with Xiaomi's International Internet Business Department and leverage Moloco's deep expertise in machine learning and ad tech to not only enhance Xiaomi's ad monetization capabilities but also optimize the campaign results and ROI of the advertisers who work with us. Moving forward, we will continue to expand our collaboration to drive further growth in the mobile advertising industry."

Qiang Song, General Manager of Xiaomi International Internet Business, said, "Our partnership with Moloco has delivered significant results in ad monetization and campaign optimization. Moloco has helped enhance the competitiveness of our ad platform and is enabling advertisers to precisely reach their target users. We look forward to exploring more innovative models together in the future, further unlocking growth potential and creating greater commercial value for global brands and developers."

About Moloco

Moloco's mission is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow through operational machine learning. With Moloco's machine learning platform for growth and performance, every app publisher, commerce marketplace, and streaming business can now unlock the value of their unique, first-party data. Moloco Ads helps mobile apps acquire and retain high-value users while giving transparency and control back to marketers. Moloco Commerce Media is an enterprise software solution that enables retailers and marketplaces to build their own ad business with a flexible solution that delivers relevance, results, and automation for scaled and streamlined ad operations. Moloco Streaming Monetization enables streaming media companies to revolutionize their monetization strategy by building an outcomes-based ad business that delivers relevancy for users and results for advertisers. Moloco was founded in 2013 by a team of machine learning engineers and has offices throughout the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Korea, China, India, Japan, and Singapore.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corporation was founded in April 2010 and listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018 (1810.HK). Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core.

Embracing our vision of "Make friends with users and be the coolest company in the users' hearts", Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology.

Xiaomi is one of the world's leading smartphone companies. In March 2025, the MAU reached approximately 718.8 million (including smartphones and tablets) globally. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, reached approximately 943.7 million smart devices connected to its platform (excluding smartphones, laptops and tablets) as of March 31, 2025. In October 2023, Xiaomi upgraded its strategy to "Human × Car × Home" smart ecosystem, seamlessly merges personal devices, smart home products, and cars. Xiaomi always centers on humanity and is committed to providing comprehensive, better connected experiences. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. In August 2024, Xiaomi was included in the Fortune Global 500 list for the sixth year in a row.

Xiaomi is a constituent of the Hang Seng Index, Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, Hang Seng TECH Index and Hang Seng China 50 Index.

