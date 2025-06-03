CAV- CONCESSIONI AUTOSTRADALI VENETE: HYPER TRANSFER PROJECT IN VENETO HITS NEW MILESTONE

FEASIBILITY STUDY SUCCESSFULLY CONCLUDED, CAV NOW IN SEARCH FOR A PARTNER TO BUILD THE TEST TRACK

MUNICH, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The successful outcome of the feasibility study for a 10 km test track for the Hyper Transfer ultra-fast transport system in Veneto region, Italy, has been announced at the Transport Logistic trade fair currently underway in Munich.

The go-ahead comes after an in-depth study involving dozens of engineers with proven international experience. According to the project timetable, a test track will now be built to test the high-speed transport system (up to 630 km/h for the test track and 1,000 km/h for the possible future commercial infrastructure) characterised by the use of capsules with magnetic levitation technology, each capable of transporting 12 tonnes of cargo or 38 passengers, travelling through a low-pressure tube. The aim is to prove the effectiveness and safety of the infrastructure in order to evaluate future implementations.

The governance of the project has been entrusted to a complex organisation comprising the Technical Committee, formed by the Italian Ministry of Infrastructures, the Veneto Region and CAV - Concessioni Autostradali Venete, assisted by a Technical Structure made up of the FS Group companies Italferr and Italcertifer and the Program Project Management Office of CAV, divided into an internal team and an external working group, formed by the University of Padua and the Hyperbuilders consortium (Webuid and Leonardo).

The prominent role of CAV in this project demonstrates its technical and managerial skills. It has become an established technological development laboratory for cutting-edge projects, the results of which constitute important intellectual and scientific capital for the implementation of innovative solutions within the entire regional infrastructure system.

CAV President Monica Manto says: "The Hyper Transfer project aims to create a safe, zero-emission and highly energy-efficient transport system that can be integrated with the infrastructure currently managed by CAV. Thanks to its forward-thinking features, the project will also be able to contribute to relaunching the regional and national economy, reducing congestion on the motorway network. The success of the feasibility tests - concluded President Manto - allows us to search for a suitable industrial partner to support us in the building of a test track, the next step in the experimentation towards the realisation of the infrastructure".

