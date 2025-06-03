Miro will grant licenses for its platform worth more than $2M to ground-breaking innovators solving the world's biggest challenges

Miro®, the Innovation Workspace, announces partnership with XPRIZE to accelerate innovation projects amongst the world's most impactful organizations.

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in large-scale incentive competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For 30 years, their unique model has spurred innovation in crucial areas for global benefit, including climate, biodiversity, conservation, health, and sustainability.

Miro will provide its AI-powered Innovation Workspace platform to XPRIZE contestant teams, and XPRIZE staff. In total Miro will grant more than $2M in Miro credit to empower XPRIZE and their innovation ecosystem. The partnership will support as many as 2,000 competing teams.

Elaine Hungenberg, Senior Vice President of Partnerships Impact, XPRIZE, "Miro's investment in XPRIZE and our teams is a true testament to their leadership and commitment to making the world a better place through innovation. Miro is taking a central role in helping us help the change makers. We have seen firsthand the impact of Miro, it has become an essential tool for how we design and execute our impact frameworks. I'm excited to see how Miro is utilized by our ecosystem and the impact it will have on our cohort of competing and alumni teams."

Andrey Khusid, CEO and Founder Miro, "Our partnership with XPRIZE perfectly aligns with our mission to empower teams to create the next big thing. XPRIZE embodies innovation at its core and brings together visionary thinkers to solve humanity's greatest challenges. Miro helps teams get from the first idea to the final outcome significantly faster. And when we're talking about game-changing technologies with the potential to solve society's biggest challenges the stakes couldn't be higher."

About Miro

Miro is the Innovation Workspace that enables teams of any size to build the next big thing. The platform's intelligent canvas enables teams to quickly move from idea to outcome. Miro is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Amsterdam, and serves more than 90M users worldwide. Miro was founded in 2011 and currently has more than 1,600 employees in 14 hubs around the world. To learn more, please visit https://miro.com.

Miro and the Miro logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of RealtimeBoard, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize.org.

