Recognizing AI's ability to drive efficiency and safety improvements, thousands of field services organizations have standardized on Samsara Inc. ("Samsara") (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform. As the demand for rapid support intensifies, these leaders are increasingly using Samsara's AI-powered platform for responsive service delivery and to better protect their distributed workforce.

Samsara's expanding field services customer base is a testament to its advanced technology solutions that drive significant ROI and address pressing challenges. Samsara's customers represent leading organizations from around the world, including Amerit Fleet Solutions, AWP Safety, Buckeye Power Sales, Clean Harbors, Comfort Systems USA, Inc., Denali Water, E3 OMI, GardaWorld Security, Interstate Waste Services, Lanes Group, LIMRE, Mexican Red Cross Nuevo Leon Delegation, Midland Tyre Services, Roto-Rooter, Satellites Unlimited, Sunrun, Uniti Fiber, Veikul, and Wertstoff Bader.

"We were looking for a technology partner we could grow with, and Samsara is that partner. Not only did they meet our immediate need for a best-in-class dash cam solution, they also introduced so many more use cases to help us in our ongoing digital transformation journey," said Rakesh Gopakumar, Chief Transformation Officer at Interstate Waste Services.

Samsara's AI-powered platform, trained on the world's largest Connected Operations dataset, uniquely empowers customers to optimize their operations for speed, without compromising safety. Customers have reported a range of benefits, including:

Reduced accidents on the road by coaching drivers and quickly spotting trends in safety risks. Video footage from Samsara AI Dash Cams has resulted in on-the-spot driver exonerations, saving organizations hundreds of millions of dollars in litigation and damages, while protecting drivers' careers.

Lowered fuel and energy costs by encouraging efficient driving habits and eliminating unnecessary idling. The emissions reductions support sustainability goals, while the cost savings are often reinvested back into the business for further innovation and growth.

Maximized lifespans and productivity of vehicles and equipment by leveraging real-time data to improve maintenance practices and utilization. Downtime can be a significant threat to the bottom lines of these organizations, meaning every bit of efficiency gained matters.

"The field services industry is at a pivotal moment, recognizing that AI-powered insights are no longer a nice-to-have, but a necessity for staying ahead and improving the safety of their complex operations," said Amit Vyas, Chief Revenue Officer at Samsara. "Samsara is proud to be the trusted partner for thousands of these forward-thinking organizations, providing meaningful improvements in safety, efficiency, and ultimately, a better frontline worker experience."

Discover what more customers say about their experience and success* with Samsara:

"Samsara stood out because it's an all-in-one solution. Centralizing our data with a single source of truth has helped us standardize our metrics and identify patterns across our footprint. We have high confidence in the data's integrity, and regularly use it to communicate with our teams about our safety performance," said Mark Ludewig, Vice President of Safety at AWP Safety. Read how AWP Safety reduced driver turnover by more than 50%.

"Samsara has shifted our mindset from being reactive to driving business with our data. When we look at all of the information we get from having visibility into our equipment, we think, how did we get by without this?" said Kaleb Cline, Service Coordinator at Buckeye Power Sales. Read how Buckeye Power Sales gained hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in revenue.

"Samsara provides us with a comprehensive solution that addresses safety for our drivers and the driving public. We've seen significant-and fast-improvements in driver awareness and behavior which helps us protect our most valuable asset, our employees, so they return home safely to their friends and family each day," said Byran Farris, VP Treasury and Risk at Comfort Systems USA. Read how Samsara helps create stronger safety cultures.

"I can't be everywhere at once but with Samsara, I can see what's going on out there. If there is a problem, it gives me a path to fix it. Now, I have peace of mind," said Andrew Briggs, Fleet and Technology Analyst at GardaWorld Security. Read how GardaWorld Security improved several safety metrics, including a 74% reduction in speeding and a 67% decrease in close following distance.

"Connected Workflows has transformed how we operate. We've gone from siloed data and manual processes to a unified system that enables real-time action. That's the power of automation with purpose," said Mo Dawood, Group IT Director at Lanes Group. Read how Lanes Group used automation to speed up the replacement of equipment and minimize downtime.

"Now we can effectively see the faults each vehicle has. You can immediately check the error code to know what's happening. Over time, I'm sure major maintenance costs will decrease," said José Ramón Moreno, CEO at LIMRE. Read how LIMRE saved costs associated with engine failures through reports and maintenance alerts.

"The driver is now focused on following the instructions Samsara gives them and isn't distracted by trying to find an adequate route in a guide or on their phone. The camera in the back of the ambulance allows us to ensure that disinfection protocols are followed with all patients," said Gabriela Guevara, State Relief Coordinator at Mexican Red Cross Nuevo Leon Delegation. Read how Mexican Red Cross Nuevo Leon Delegation improved its emergency response times and increased the safety of drivers and patients.

"Samsara gives us a powerful pair of eyes across our entire fleet. It's helped us resolve issues and respond to callouts much faster. We can share tracking data through dispatch links so our customers and technicians have a clear view of the nearest vehicle responding. It's great for transparency and having complete visibility over our drivers is a massive benefit," said Chris Parle, Chief Commercial Officer at Midland Tyre Services. Read how Midland Tyre Services cut 20 minutes for every callout on average, resulting in thousands of hours saved.

"Our insurance carrier was so excited for us to install cameras; they've asked Roto-Rooter to talk about Samsara. When your carrier is asking you to present, you know you've made an impact," said Kim Ohl, Director of Safety and Risk Management at Roto-Rooter. Read how Roto-Rooter reduced distracted driving and improved driver communication.

"??Before Samsara, I depended on lagging safety indicators. Now I get access to real-time data on leading indicators so I can be more proactive in making safety decisions and prevent incidents from occurring," said Cortez Tolbert, Safety Manager at Satellites Unlimited. Read how Satellites Unlimited improved safety for its technicians and protected them from false claims.

"As adoption increases, drivers are not only more used to the cameras but appreciative, especially as they hear more examples of drivers being exonerated. Now, our drivers want dash cams in their vehicles," said Joe Witt, Senior Manager, Fleet and Facilities Operations at Sunrun. Read how Sunrun decreased its vehicle accident rate by 32% and improved vehicle utilization by 23%.

"Samsara is a real game changer. We want to be the best at what we do, and Samsara allows us to scale and perform at a very high level. Some of the solutions we considered could have been a good fit for the moment, but that wasn't enough for us. We wanted a partnership that could grow with us and help us be more efficient," said Michael McCarty, VP of Outside Plant Operations at Uniti Fiber. Read how Uniti Fiber increased dispatch efficiency by 76%.

"Samsara offers us plug and play technology, it is developer friendly, and it is giving Veikul the scalability it needed," said Sebastian Peña Laris, Co-founder and CEO at Veikul. Read how Veikul reduced its accident rate by 60%.

"Our many years of experience have shown that modern operations are no longer conceivable without this type of digital support. Samsara has enabled us to achieve a high level of efficiency and self-protection," said Steve Neubert, Division Manager at Wertstoff Bader. Read how Wertstoff Bader improved routing and fuel efficiency.

To learn more about Samsara's solutions for the field services industry, visit here.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.

*All statistics and expectations listed herein are provided by Samsara's customers.

