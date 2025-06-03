Kraken Prime delivers best execution, deep liquidity and 24/7 white-glove support through a single, integrated platform.

Kraken, one of the longest-standing, most liquid and secure cryptocurrency platforms, today announced the launch of Kraken Prime, a full-service prime brokerage solution purpose-built to offer institutional investors seamless access to trading, custody and financing through a unified platform.

With Kraken Prime, institutional clients gain access to deep, multi-venue liquidity, sophisticated trading tools and high-touch client service, consolidated into a single, streamlined interface. The launch marks a strategic milestone as Kraken strengthens its position to meet growing institutional demand with the performance, reliability and compliance standards expected of a traditional prime broker.

"Kraken Prime is built to meet the execution quality and service expectations of today's institutional investors," said David Ripley, co-CEO of Kraken. "Our infrastructure has been battle-tested across several market cycles, and with Kraken Prime, we're channeling that robustness and unmatched expertise into a premium experience tailor-made for institutions."

Kraken Prime launches at a pivotal moment. A broader range of institutions, including asset managers, hedge funds and corporates is coming to crypto as regulatory clarity improves and market infrastructure matures. These entities require partners that offer both technical sophistication, institutional-grade compliance and dedicated 24/7 support in order to engage more deeply in the digital asset space.

Kraken Prime has been built from the ground up to meet those needs. Clients gain access to liquidity representing over 90% of the digital asset market across more than 20 global venues, with round-the-clock support from an experienced account management team. Trades can be executed directly from qualified custody managed by Kraken Financial, a US state-charted bank. The platform also supports asset-backed lending, T+1 credit facilities and a seamless integration with both on- and off-platform liquidity through an in-house smart order routing system.

"Kraken Prime enters the market with a clear mandate: deliver execution quality, service depth and institutional rigor that not only meet but exceed what traditional finance expects," continued Ripley. "Kraken Prime's edge lies in prioritizing quality, reliability and consistency, which are especially critical in volatile markets. We may not be the first to market but we're setting the bar for institutional crypto."

Kraken Prime is now available to eligible institutional clients. The platform is SOC 2 Type I and ISO/IEC 27001 certified, underscoring Kraken's commitment to security, compliance, and operational excellence.

To learn more or request access, please visit http://kraken.com/institutions/prime.

