Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL), a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced a six-figure expansion of its contract with the Welsh Government. Using Planet's satellite data, the Welsh government is developing data-driven, routine monitoring systems for agriculture, water and land use change, and emergency response.

This expanded agreement provides the Welsh Government with Planet's high-resolution SkySat tasking capabilities, PlanetScope near-daily global satellite imagery and historical archive, and the company's analysis-ready Planet Fusion data. Through this deal, these products are accessible to all eight universities in Wales, through Campus licenses, to inform novel research and model future landscape scenarios for government policy.

The government of Wales has leveraged Planet's satellite data since 2020, and this expansion aims to further develop its existing work, moving from test and trial projects to development of operational systems and use as part of business-as-usual processes. The Welsh government is focused on developing the use of satellite imagery to identify, monitor and understand 'change' in support of priority policy areas including compliance and monitoring, land use, flood, forestry, and water quality management. With Planet's historical archives of high-cadence and high-resolution satellite imagery, the Welsh Government is also evaluating the economic trade-offs of landscape change.

"With our ability to deliver global satellite data on a near-daily basis, Planet is uniquely suited for government-wide monitoring, compliance, and broad area management initiatives," said Planet President and CFO Ashley Johnson. "It's really exciting, as we are seeing countries across Europe transform their agricultural lands and increase resource efficiency by integrating our data into their policy plans."

By combining Planet's data with the Welsh government's robust research initiatives, Wales is able to build innovative policy outcomes, to better understand the Welsh environment, to support evidence-based policies now and as part of long-term frameworks for the Wellbeing of Future Generations.

Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to approximately 1,000 customers, comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

