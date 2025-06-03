Cybersecurity veterans John Vecchi and John Stockel join amid continued growth and accelerating demand for real-time cloud threat detection and response.

Mitiga, the real-time Cloud Detection and Response (CDR) solution for enterprises, today announced that it has appointed John Vecchi as chief marketing officer and John Stockel as chief financial officer. These key hires bring decades of experience in cybersecurity and high-growth tech environments, underscoring Mitiga's commitment to scaling its operations, expanding its market reach, and solidifying its position as a critical partner for organizations navigating complex cloud security challenges.

Vecchi brings significant experience driving enterprise security and technology solutions to market. He has held multiple CMO and executive leadership roles across cybersecurity companies, including Phosphorus Cybersecurity, Solera Networks, Zscaler, Anonyome Labs, Blue Coat, Check Point Software, and McAfee. His expertise spans global marketing strategy, brand development, and product innovation.

Stockel joins Mitiga from Deepwatch, where he played a key role in scaling the company from an early-stage startup to a leading Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider. His extensive background spans finance, operations, and corporate development at fast-scaling cybersecurity and technology firms. He also brings investor-side expertise from his time at ABS Capital, where he focused on companies in IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, including GuidePoint Security.

As CFO, Stockel will oversee Mitiga's finance, legal, and corporate development functions, helping drive the company's next phase of hyper-growth. Vecchi, as CMO, will lead global marketing and brand strategy, demand generation, and communications, helping to expand Mitiga's presence and reach across enterprise security markets. Together, they will help scale Mitiga's impact, addressing the rapidly evolving threats that span multi-cloud environments, SaaS applications, and related human and non-human identities.

"This is a pivotal time for Mitiga, and I'm excited to build on the company's momentum and deliver financial strategies to support Mitiga's strategic objectives and align our resources to continue our innovation and market expansion," said Stockel. "The cybersecurity space is evolving quickly, and Mitiga is at the forefront with a unique and differentiated solution."

"I've spent my career bringing innovative cybersecurity technologies to market, and Mitiga's platform is among the most exciting I've seen," Vecchi says. "It's a rare chance to help shape a category-defining solution at a time of massive cloud transformation, and I'm thrilled to be a part of it."

These appointments come on the heels of significant expansion for Mitiga, including the early 2025 addition of Charlie Thomas as chief executive officer and the company's recent $30 million Series B funding round led by SYN Ventures.

"Expanding our executive team with seasoned leaders like John Stockel and John Vecchi is a critical step as we scale," said Thomas. "Their experience in growth stage tech and cybersecurity will help Mitiga meet the moment as demand for cloud-native threat response and readiness continues to grow."

For more information about Mitiga, visit https://www.mitiga.io/.

About Mitiga

Mitiga is the industry's most complete solution for SaaS and Cloud Detection and Response (CDR): built by investigators, for investigators. We deliver the modern capabilities that enterprises have been missing, equipping SOC teams with panoramic visibility across clouds, identities, and SaaS, automation that speeds investigations, and rich context that informs cloud threat detection, hunting, and incident response. With Mitiga's platform, security teams can zero in on modern threats at cloud speed and scale, uncovering what other solutions miss, to minimize impact and maximize resiliency.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250603925767/en/

Contacts:

5WPR

mitiga@5wpr.com

212-999-5585