Höegh Autoliners ASA: A billion Norwegian Kroner deal to kickstart green Norwegian industrial adventure: Secures access to critical and environmentally friendly materials and creates the green jobs of the future

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A visionary agreement between Höegh Autoliners and Nordic Circles launches a national project that will revolutionize the handling of decommissioned ships. Using Norwegian technology, labor, and industry, old ships will be upcycled in Norway into certified building materials - without melting, without export, and with up to 97% lower emissions.

Nordic Circles and Höegh Autoliners are announcing the agreement on the Blue Talks stage at Nor-Shipping, in front of maritime leaders from around the world, including high-profile speakers such as John Kerry and Andrew Forrest of Fortescue, underscoring the global significance of the initiative.

The project establishes a circular value chain in which decommissioned ships are repurposed as environmentally friendly building materials in Norway.

The agreement covers up to eight ships from Höegh Autoliners, to complete the first upcycling in 2026. These eight ships alone could reduce carbon emissions in the construction industry by 100,000 tons of CO2.

"We aim to be the greenest in deep-sea shipping and have set a net-zero target by 2040. That's why we're building the world's largest and most environmentally friendly car carriers and investing in making green ammonia a viable fuel already from 2027," says Sebjørn Dahl, COO of Höegh Autoliners. "With this agreement, we ensure sustainability from cradle to grave and lay the foundation for a new green industrial adventure in Norway. We are extremely proud of that."

The agreement is worth NOK 1.3 billion. The first vessel is scheduled for decommissioning at AF Offshore Decom in Vats.

Norway as a green industrial leader in Europe

Globally, the construction industry accounts for 40% of greenhouse gas emissions, with steel being one of the largest contributors.

That's why the core of the project is simple: Steel should not be exported and melted down - it should be reused in Norway and Europe. Norwegian shipyards and the steel industry are being developed into a competitive alternative to Turkey, which currently holds the EU's only large-scale ship recycling capacity. The result is mass-produced steel with minimal emissions, under commercial terms.

The project is already supported by the full range of Norwegian public funding instruments through the Green Platform initiative. The founders of Nordic Circles are behind the initiative and lead the consortium.

AF Offshore Decom is the main contractor. Participants include leading companies from across the value chain, such as Statsbygg, the municipalities of Oslo and Bergen, Skanska, Green Yard, Equinor, DNB, and SINTEF.

"This is circular economy at its best - managing to build a sustainable industry from what we used to export as hazardous waste to Asia. The eight ships will save society around 100,000 tons of CO2 and pave the way for mobilizing shipyards and shipping companies across Europe," says John Jacobsen, CEO of Nordic Circles and Oppsirk.

Unlocking a global potential

Norway has the fifth largest merchant fleet by value, and when including the EU's share, we see a market potential covering 45% of the world's merchant fleet.

A doubling in decommissioning assignments is expected, driven by new climate regulations and an aging fleet.

Along the Norwegian coast, the maritime industry has developed seven EU-approved shipyards capable of decommissioning and upcycling. Among them, AF Offshore Decom at Vats is considered the world's most environmentally friendly decommissioning facility.

All Norwegian yards have additional capacity, and several are equipped to handle large vessels.

This agreement is therefore the first step toward establishing Norwegian upcycling capacity - and a new green industry for Norway and Europe.

Minister of Climate and Environment Andreas Bjelland Eriksen will give a statement about the agreement at the C04-33 Maritime Bergen stand on Wednesday, June 4, from 11:15 AM to 12:00 PM. There will be interview opportunities with Höegh Autoliners, Nordic Circle, and the Minister.

About Höegh Autoliners

Höegh Autoliners is a global provider of ocean transportation solutions, committed to reducing its carbon footprint and offering sustainable shipping services. With a focus on high-quality ocean transportation and innovative solutions, Höegh Autoliners supports the decarbonisation of its customers' supply chains. Höegh Autoliners operates some of the world's greenest Pure Car and Truck Carriers (PCTC), equipped with fuel-saving technologies. Additionally, the company has twelve firm orders for net-zero ammonia-ready Aurora Class vessels (six already delivered) set to sail on Ammonia by 2027, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable deep-sea shipping. With a capacity of up to 9,100 cars, the Aurora Class vessels will be the world's largest and sustainable car carriers ever built. More information on www.hoeghautoliners.com

About Nordic Circles and Opprsirk

Oppsirk.no

Nordiccircles.com

