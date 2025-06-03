New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - Terrain Minerals (ASX: TMX), a leading Australian exploration company, is set to present its promising gold and gallium projects in New York. Executive Director Justin Virgin will be speaking during the week to an exclusive government and investor event focused on aligning Australian and US interests in critical minerals. Additionally, he will be presenting at the 121 Mining Investment New York conference, taking place on June 9-10, 2025.

"Terrain has a unique opportunity to connect with investors and government officials on the importance of securing gold and gallium resources for Australia and global markets. With our projects progressing rapidly and with gold and gallium playing increasing importance globally, Terrain Minerals is well-positioned for growth" stated Justin Virgin, Executive Director.

ABOUT TERRAIN MINERALS LIMITED:

Terrain Minerals is a Perth-based mineral exploration company with assets in Western Australia and Queensland, Australia. The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code TMX, with a secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market under the code T4Y.

Trade Opportunities

Consistent with its publicly stated position, Terrain Minerals is, and remains, open to commercial discussions in relation to potentially divesting its interest in any of its assets either via sale (full or partial) or through a joint venture arrangement.

Smokebush Project

100% owned exploration project located within the prospective Yalgoo Mineral Field of Western Australia that neighbours Warriedar Resources Ltd, Golden Range Project and ~50km south of 29 Metals Ltd, Golden Grove (VMS) operation, 10km away from Vault Mining's, Rothsay project and NW of Capricorn metals, Mt Gibson (VMS) operation.

Monza, Lightning and Wildflower Gold prospects - GOLD RESULTS NOW PENDING

These gold targets are currently the company's main priority after the recent success of the IP survey and following high grader drilling results at Lightning and Monza parallel structures. (refer to ASX release on the 31 March 2025 for details and 20 May 2025, outlining the current drill campaign).

Larin's Lane Gallium & REE prospect

The maiden drilling program in late 2023 intersected broad zones of gallium mineralisation over a 9 kilometre by 3-kilometre area. This mineralisation remains untested along strike and has the potential to grow into a significant clay-hosted gallium and rare earth oxide project.

The project area benefits from year-round access and is within close proximity to established mining infrastructure. Terrain released an Exploration Target, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012), for the Larin's Lane Project in September 2024, which it is continuing to test. Terrain has since commenced metallurgical studies, as part of the MIRWA REE study funded by Industry & WA government with work carried out by RSC and Curtin University (see ASX release of 5 December 2024). Also refer to and the above release.

Biloela Copper & Gold Project

This high priority Project was granted during the quarter after ~2 years granting process. The project is located along strike of the Cracow Gold Mine in Queensland (See ASX release dated 21 June 2023 for more information on the rationale, geological setting and walk-up drill targets already identified within this key project area).

Lort River Project

Before progressing any further with other exploration at Lort River Terrain has commenced a selective metallurgical test program these results will most likely determine the projects future. 100% owned exploration project located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Esperance, Western Australia and is situated within the highly prospective Albany-Fraser Belt. Exciting emerging high-grade clay REE project situated on the edge of a distinctive mafic intrusive feature (see ASX release 26/03/2025).

Pending Applications

Terrain Minerals has several pending tenement applications across Australia. These applications include:

Carlindie Lithium & Gold Project, which is strategically located between Wildcat Resources and Kali Metals tenements in the East Pilbara of Western Australia. The Company has prioritised the granting of its Carlindie tenement package and is continuing to work successfully towards achieving its goal. Several of the Carlindie areas have recently been granted.

