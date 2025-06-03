Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - DARK STAR MINERALS INC. (CSE: BATT) (FSE: P0W) (the "Company" or "Dark Star") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremey Hanson as Vice President, Exploration for the Company's North American Exploration and Development Portfolio. This portfolio includes Dark Star's Bleasdell historical uranium deposit in Saskatchewan (the "Bleasdell Project") and the Company's Ghost Lake Central Mineral Belt 28,575 Hectare ("Ha") Project ("Ghost Lake Project"), which is adjacent to Paladin Energy Ltd. ("Paladin") and contiguous to Atha Energy Corp. ("Atha").





Image 1. Jeremy Hanson and Hardline Exploration Team Members Conducting Exploration

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/254323_402a339c743b8882_002full.jpg

Jeremy Hanson, VP Exploration Canada & Director

Mr. Hanson is a professional geoscientist with over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration throughout Canada and has been an integral part of numerous exciting projects. He is the President of Hardline Exploration Corp, a geological consulting firm focused on western Canada as well as a director of Garibaldi Resources Corp and Carlyle Commodites Corp, and a technical advisor to Grid Battery Metals. He graduated with a B.Sc. Hons with distinction from Simon Fraser University and brings a strategic mindset to every project.

Jeremy Hanson, VP of Exploration stated, "With assays pending from the Company's Central Mineral Belt ("CMB") early season exploration I am excited to begin working towards an exploration program at the Company's historical Bleasdell Project in Saskatchewan."

"We are thrilled to have Jeremy formally on the team as VP Exploration to work with us at our two highly prospective Uranium projects." said Marc Branson, President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Dark Star." Assays are pending from our recently completed exploration at our 28,575 Ha Ghost Lake Project in Labrador and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to get exploration underway at our extensively drilled historical Bleasdell Project in Saskatchewan to both confirm and expand upon the work done by previous explorers and developers."

About Bleasdell Project, Saskatchewan

The Bleasdell Project has had extensive historic exploration and development including a historic deposit consisting of 620,700 pounds of U3O8 (triuranium octoxide), identified within the Horn and Jackpine zones. This historic estimate was originally reported in a shareholder report for Columbia Metals Exploration Co. Ltd. dated November 9, 1957 (the "Report"). The estimate, which was calculated using the standards of the time, is based on data from closely spaced shallow drill holes and more widely spaced deeper drill holes. While the historic resource is considered relevant to the potential of the Bleasdell Project, there is no current technical report, and the calculations, methods, or parameters used were not disclosed in the Report. Consequently, a qualified person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")), has not completed sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource and the Company is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral estimate.

The Report states a total of 148 drill holes were drilled between 1956-1957 for a total of 3,738.6 meters (12,265.9 feet) with drilling depths of between 22.9 meters (75 feet) and 149.4 meters (490 feet) with drilling ongoing at the time of publication. The Report goes on to state "The Bleasdell Project prospect is well positioned for economic development."



Figure 1. Bleasdell Lake Uranium Project Historical Deposit and Drilling Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/254323_402a339c743b8882_003full.jpg





Figure 2. Historical Report on Bleasdell Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/254323_402a339c743b8882_004full.jpg

Follow up exploration is intended to be focused on the historically drilled Horn and Jackpine zones. These areas are known for uranium-bearing pegmatite dykes. Historic drilling at the project returned notable results, including 2.56m returning 0.12% U3O₈ meters and 1.21 meters returning 0.62% U3O₈, both within mineralized intervals with strike lengths of 91 meters and 33.5 meters, respectively. Three additional zones on the Project have been identified by previous modern-day explorers for deposit expansion opportunities.

About Ghost Lake Project (CMB, Labrador)

Located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, the Ghost Lake Project consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks. The Property is bound on three sides (N, W, E) by properties held by Atha and overlaps structural trends with known deposits such as Paladin's Michelin Project, Labrador Uranium Inc.'s, and the Mustang Lake and Jacques Lake deposits. The CMB is a diverse geological environment and is host to widespread uranium mineralization. The neighboring Atha properties host a number of uranium deposits, including the Anna Lake, Moran Lake, and Mustang deposits while Paladin Energy hosts the Michelin Uranium Project.





Figure 3. Ghost Lake Property Anomalies and Neighbouring Deposits

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9815/254323_402a339c743b8882_005full.jpg

Mineralization on the neighbouring properties is not indicative of potential mineralization on the Ghost Lake Property.

About Dark Star Minerals Inc.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of critical mineral resources, specifically the rare earth complex. Dark Star has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Ghost Lake claims located in the prolific CMB of Labrador, which consists of 28,575 ha of contiguous claim blocks, and has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Project consisting of over 515 ha in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Qualified Person

Jeremy Hanson, P. Geo., is a Qualified Person as such term is defined under NI 43-101, is the VP Exploration of the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed business of the Company and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

