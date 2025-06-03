Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Honored with DigiKey Partnership Excellence Award

HASSELT, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Harte Hanks, a leading global customer experience company, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Partnership Excellence Award from DigiKey, a global distributor of electronic components and automation products. This award recognizes the strength and impact of a five-year collaboration that has helped accelerate DigiKey's marketing agility across the EMEA region.

"Partnering with Harte Hanks has been a game-changer for DigiKey in the EMEA region," said Ben Brookes, Director, Regional Marketing at DigiKey. "Their deep market expertise and agile execution helped us to deliver our strategy and campaigns effectively. From strategy to rollout, they acted as an extension of our team, bringing fresh thinking and flawless delivery. Together, we have reached more engineers and designers in EMEA to empower and support the innovative ideas that will drive the future."

Over the past five years, Harte Hanks has delivered seamless, scalable marketing support that enables DigiKey to navigate and lead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive EMEA market landscape. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and measurable impact - with integrated teams across Europe working in close collaboration to meet evolving business needs.

Harte Hanks' Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model has been central to this success, providing scalable marketing solutions tailored to each program. From strategy and creative to execution and performance analytics, MaaS empowers businesses like DigiKey to meet their marketing goals with greater speed and precision.

"Receiving this award is a true honor and a reflection of the trusted relationship we've built with DigiKey," said Natalia Gallur, SVP Marketing Services. "We're proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to driving even greater success in the future."

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a global customer experience company that delivers a seamless blend of data-driven insights, creative expertise, and end-to-end marketing services. Our Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model empowers brands to scale smarter, act faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers.

