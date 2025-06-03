Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JCE7 | ISIN: US4161962026 | Ticker-Symbol: HHK1
Frankfurt
03.06.25 | 08:02
4,000 Euro
+1,52 % +0,060
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HARTE-HANKS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HARTE-HANKS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9004,10016:08
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 15:38 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks Honored with DigiKey Partnership Excellence Award

HASSELT, BELGIUM / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Harte Hanks, a leading global customer experience company, is proud to announce it has received the prestigious Partnership Excellence Award from DigiKey, a global distributor of electronic components and automation products. This award recognizes the strength and impact of a five-year collaboration that has helped accelerate DigiKey's marketing agility across the EMEA region.

"Partnering with Harte Hanks has been a game-changer for DigiKey in the EMEA region," said Ben Brookes, Director, Regional Marketing at DigiKey. "Their deep market expertise and agile execution helped us to deliver our strategy and campaigns effectively. From strategy to rollout, they acted as an extension of our team, bringing fresh thinking and flawless delivery. Together, we have reached more engineers and designers in EMEA to empower and support the innovative ideas that will drive the future."

Over the past five years, Harte Hanks has delivered seamless, scalable marketing support that enables DigiKey to navigate and lead in an increasingly dynamic and competitive EMEA market landscape. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and measurable impact - with integrated teams across Europe working in close collaboration to meet evolving business needs.

Harte Hanks' Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model has been central to this success, providing scalable marketing solutions tailored to each program. From strategy and creative to execution and performance analytics, MaaS empowers businesses like DigiKey to meet their marketing goals with greater speed and precision.

"Receiving this award is a true honor and a reflection of the trusted relationship we've built with DigiKey," said Natalia Gallur, SVP Marketing Services. "We're proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to driving even greater success in the future."

About Harte Hanks
Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HHS) is a global customer experience company that delivers a seamless blend of data-driven insights, creative expertise, and end-to-end marketing services. Our Marketing-as-a-Service (MaaS) model empowers brands to scale smarter, act faster, and connect more meaningfully with their customers.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Jen.London@hartehanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/harte-hanks-honored-with-digikey-partnership-excellence-award-1034062

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.