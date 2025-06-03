Novobeing and Olympian Meeting Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Event Wellness Through Virtual Reality

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Novobeing, a provider of immersive wellness and therapeutic technology, and Olympian Meeting, a pioneer in wellness-centered event design, today announced a strategic partnership to bring integrated, evidence-based well-being solutions to meetings and conferences worldwide.

Under this exclusive agreement, Olympian Meeting will serve as Novobeing's official event services provider, while Novobeing becomes the exclusive immersive (VR/AR) wellness partner for Olympian Meeting.

This collaboration combines Novobeing's cutting-edge VR wellness experiences with Olympian Meeting's expertise in holistic wellness integration at events, enabling a comprehensive, scalable approach to attendee well-being.

Key Benefits for Event Professionals

Science-Backed Wellness - Integrating immersive VR wellness technology from Novobeing with Olympian Meeting's proven physical wellness strategies to deliver a holistic event experience.

Enhanced Attendee Engagement - Supporting focus, energy, and relaxation through accessible, evidence-based interventions that resonate with modern attendees.

ROI-Driven Approach - Demonstrating measurable improvements in attendee satisfaction, productivity, and overall event outcomes through built-in analytics and feedback tools.

Sustainable & Scalable - Low-footprint activations designed to fit seamlessly into events of any size or format, without straining resources or disrupting flow.

Turnkey & Measurable - Easy-to-deploy solutions with clear usage metrics, real-time reporting, and minimal staffing requirements.

"We've long believed that wellness isn't a luxury add-on - it's a strategic advantage," said David T. Stevens, co-founder of Olympian Meeting and host of the Return on Wellness web series. "Partnering with Novobeing allows us to provide science-backed cutting-edge tools that not only feel good in the moment but yield lasting benefits for attendees and organizers alike."

"From IMEX to Consensus, Collision, and Salesforce, we've brought transformative VR wellness activations to some of the world's leading conferences - capturing attention, reducing stress, and creating unforgettable moments for thousands of attendees," said Sid Desai, CEO of Novobeing. "Now, we're excited to partner with expert event professionals to bring our technology to more people and help make wellness an integral part of the modern event experience."

Together, Novobeing and Olympian Meeting are creating a new standard for event wellness - one that combines innovation, simplicity, and proven impact.

About Novobeing

Novobeing delivers immersive, evidence-based experiences designed to reduce stress, support mental well-being, and elevate environments through the power of virtual reality. Known for transforming healthcare settings, Novobeing now brings the same approach to events with turnkey wellness activations. Learn more at novobeing.com/events

About Olympian Meeting

Olympian Meeting is the world only wellness-first event services firm that enhances attendee experience through strategic integration of wellness to drive engagement and attendee performance optimization. With a strong focus on science-based wellness and measurable impact, Olympian Meeting is trusted by top brands and conferences worldwide. Learn more at olympianmeeting.com.

