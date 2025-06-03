Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
WKN: A3EE4M | ISIN: IE000LK2BOB4 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
02.06.25 | 21:25
2,680 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MURAL ONCOLOGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MURAL ONCOLOGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.06.2025 15:45 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc

DJ Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc 

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH) 
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Mural Oncology plc 
03-Jun-2025 / 14:11 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Ap27 
 
FORM 8.3 
 
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL 
 
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER 
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE 
 
1. KEY INFORMATION 
 
 a.      Full name of discloser                         The Vanguard 
                                                    Group, Inc. 
 b.      Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different 
  from 1(a) 
 
The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and 
beneficiaries must be named. 
 c.      Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form 
  relates                                          Mural Oncology 
                                                    plc 
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree 
 d.     If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and 
  specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
 e.      Date position held/dealing undertaken 
                                                    02 June 2025 
For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure 
 f.      In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making 
  disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?                  No 
If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2) 

Class of relevant security                                 USD0.01 ordinary shares 
(Note 3) 
                                              Interests   Short 
                                                     positions 
                                              Number %   Number   % 
 1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled              772,931 4.48% 
 2. Cash-settled derivatives 
 3. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ 
  sell 
Total                                            772,931 4.48%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales 

Purchase/sale           Price per unit 
Class of relevant security        Number of securities (Note 5) 
 
USD0.01 ordinary shares   Purchase   64          2.63 USD

Ap29

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions 

Number of Price 
Class of   Product   Nature of dealing                             reference per 
relevant   description e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ securities unit 
security   e.g. CFD  short position                               (Note 6)  (Note 
                                                        5)

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying 

Number 
       Product                       of     Exercise Type       Option 
Class of   description e.g.  Writing, purchasing, selling,   securities price  e.g.   Expiry money 
relevant   call        varying              to which  per   American, date  paid/ 
security   option       etc.               option   unit   European     received per 
                                  relates       etc.       unit 
                                  (Note 6)

(ii) Exercise 

Class of    Product   Exercising/      Exercise 
relevant    description exercised  Number of price per 
security    e.g. call  against   securities unit 
        option               (Note 5)

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3) 

Class of    Nature of dealing       Price per unit (if 
relevant    e.g. subscription,  Details applicable) 
security    conversion, exercise     (Note 5) 
 Not Applicable

Ap30

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to 
relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the 
disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer. 
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or 
understandings, state "none" 
 none

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating 
to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting 
rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is 
referenced. If none, this should be stated. 
 none

(c) Attachments 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? No 
Date of disclosure 03 June 2025 
Contact name    Shawn Acker 
Telephone number  001-610-669-6713

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: RET - Mural Oncology plc 
TIDM:     IRSH 
LEI Code:   5493002789CX3L0CJP65 
Sequence No.: 391547 
EQS News ID:  2149884 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2149884&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2025 09:11 ET (13:11 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
