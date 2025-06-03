Dematic Enhances Scentsy Fulfillment Center With AutoStore and Warehouse Execution Software

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Dematic, a global leader in supply chain automation, recently partnered with Scentsy, an international fragrance company, to transform its facility in Meridian, Idaho. The newly implemented advanced automation system provides improved efficiency, increased picking capacity, and faster order fulfillment.

Scentsy's 160,000-square-foot facility features Dematic Warehouse Execution System (WES) software with an AutoStore system (with 20,800 product bins, 100 R5 robots, 16 carousel picking ports, and two conveyor ports) and a pick-to-cart system. The operation performs automated piece picking for e-commerce order fulfillment and allows Scentsy to increase picking capacity to 450 units per hour, nearly a 50% improvement from the 300 units per hour from its previous manual pick line.

"Like our customers, we continuously evolve and adapt. To remain at the forefront and exceed expectations, we transformed our approach so we could ship products faster, more accurately, and with better inventory visibility," says Paul Klassen, Scentsy chief operating officer. "Dematic has been a trusted partner throughout this journey, working with us to provide a solution, not just another system. Their expertise helped us embrace automation, enhance efficiency, and better prepare for the future."

Scentsy's inventory continues to grow from frequent new product launches and stocking of discontinued scents. The Dematic solution maximizes storage space, maintains consistent processing speeds, and adapts quickly to fluctuations in demand. Customers receive accurate on-time orders, even during peak periods or new product launches. The solution helps conserve natural resources by reducing paper waste as employees access order information digitally instead of using printed tickets. Additionally, the efficient storage and retrieval process of the AutoStore system minimizes energy use, supporting broader eco-friendly best practices..

"The trust Scentsy has in Dematic underscores our dedication to providing innovative, scalable solutions that drive business growth," says Mike Oren, Dematic senior vice president of sales for the Americas region. "This partnership is a powerful example of how technology can transform operations and create exceptional customer experiences."

About Dematic

Dematic is a global leader in supply chain automation solutions featuring advanced technologies and software empowering the future of commerce for its customers in manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution. With research and development engineering centers, manufacturing facilities, and service centers located in more than 26 countries, the Dematic global network of approximately 10,000 employees has integrated and supported automation solutions for many of the world's leading brands. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dematic is a member of KION Group, one of the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions.

About Scentsy

In 2004, Scentsy Executive Co-Chairs Heidi and Orville Thompson took a simple, safe concept and turned it into an award-winning international fragrance company, providing a family-friendly business opportunity to hundreds of thousands of Independent Scentsy Consultants around the world who share their Scentsy-product passion via home and virtual selling. Scentsy operates in 15 countries and loves to connect individuals to their memories - and each other - through richly scented wickless candles, wax warmers, diffusers, oils, home, and body products. As a community of contributors with a deep commitment to contributing more than we take, Scentsy has donated over $19 million to global and local nonprofit organizations focusing on children, families, and communities.

To learn more about how we "Warm the Heart, Enliven the Senses and Inspire the Soul" through fragrance, visit www.Scentsy.com and follow us worldwide on social media: www.facebook.com/Scentsy/, www.instagram.com/scentsy/.

Disclaimer

