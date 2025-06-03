Ascend Partners Inc.: Ascend Partners Launches CLIMB Program: A Groundbreaking Initiative in the OneStream Ecosystem

Ascend Partners' CLIMB program sets a new standard in career development for the OneStream ecosystem.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Ascend Partners, a leading OneStream Diamond Partner, is proud to announce the launch of the CLIMB (Consultants Learning IT, Management, and Business) program. This innovative career development initiative is the first of its kind in the OneStream ecosystem, designed to bridge the gap between academic learning and professional success.

Ascend CLIMB Program

The CLIMB program equips new graduates and professionals with hands-on expertise in Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) within the OneStream ecosystem. Through a 12-week paid apprenticeship and a two-year associate program, participants receive immersive training, personalized mentorship, and real-world business experience. This comprehensive approach prepares them to excel as in-demand OneStream implementation experts and future industry leaders.

As the fastest-growing EPM platform with an extensive customer base across various industries, OneStream offers businesses a comprehensive, unified solution designed to optimize financial processes, improve decision-making, and drive organizational growth. By streamlining close & consolidations, reporting, and financial planning & analysis, OneStream is reshaping finance operations-making specialists proficient in this technology more sought after than ever.

"The launch of the CLIMB program marks a significant milestone in our commitment to fostering talent and driving innovation within the OneStream ecosystem," said Peter Popalis, Managing Partner at Ascend Partners. "We are excited to provide aspiring professionals with the tools and opportunities they need to excel in their careers and contribute to the growth of the platform."

Colin Sawford, Managing Partner of Ascend Partners, added, "As a leading OneStream Diamond Partner, Ascend is dedicated to the continuous development of our industry. The CLIMB program is a testament to our mission of bridging the gap between technical skills and functional knowledge, ensuring that our cohorts are well-equipped to meet the demands of the evolving EPM landscape."

Key Highlights of the CLIMB Program:

Career-Ready Graduates: Participants gain hands-on experience in financial technology, project management, and business consulting, preparing them for high-demand roles in EPM platform implementations

Industry-Recognized Certification: Participants receive OneStream certifications, enhancing their resumes and accelerating their entry into the workforce

Paid Apprenticeships & Full-Time Career Pathways: The program includes a structured 12-week paid apprenticeship, leading to a 2-year associate program with clear career progression

Exclusive Networking & Mentorship Opportunities: Participants engage with top industry professionals, gaining insights and guidance from experienced mentors

Several prestigious higher education institutions have partnered with the CLIMB program to provide their students with unparalleled career development opportunities. The CLIMB program is ideal for recent graduates, career changers, and professionals with a passion for financial technology and business consulting. Applications are now open for the first cohort of the CLIMB program which is set to begin in September 2025. To learn more, visit https://ascend.partners/climb or email climb@ascend.partners

About Ascend Partners

Ascend Partners, a trusted advisor in EPM consulting, proudly serves our clients globally from our headquarters in New York, NY. Ascend focuses exclusively on the OneStream platform and, as their most trusted Diamond partner, we have delivered 60+ successful go-lives for a growing portfolio of clients across many industries including mining, real estate, manufacturing and more. With a global presence and over a decade of industry experience, Ascend Partners is committed to developing the next generation of OneStream professionals through the CLIMB program. https://ascend.partners/

About OneStream

OneStream is the fastest-growing EPM platform, transforming financial processes for over 1,200 customers around the world. Recognized as a Top Quadrant leader by Gartner, OneStream empowers businesses across industries like mining, manufacturing, real estate, higher education, and retail. https://www.onestream.com/

SOURCE: Ascend Partners Inc.

