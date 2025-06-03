vCom Solutions: vCom Honored With Three Visionary Spotlight Awards by ChannelVision Magazine

vCom earns triple honors for innovation in AI, user experience, and mobility-reinforcing its leadership in IT lifecycle management and commitment to channel success

SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / ChannelVision Magazine has recognized vCom Solutions as a 2025 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) winner in three Business Technology Breakthrough categories: AI Implementation, End User Portal, and Enterprise Mobility.

2025 ChannelVision Visionary Spotlight Award Winner



This annual awards program honors outstanding products, services, and channel-focused innovation across the communications and IT space. vCom was selected for its forward-thinking approach to IT lifecycle management and the measurable impact of its solutions on IT and Finance teams across the midmarket.

With a comprehensive suite of solutions that empowers teams to find, buy, and manage IT services in one place, vCom combines award-winning, AI-powered software with managed services and an innovative buyers' club. The result: increased visibility, streamlined operations, and real savings in time and cost for customers and partners alike.

"These wins speak to the real-world value vCom delivers," said Gary Storm, Founder and CEO of vCom Solutions. "We're honored to be recognized for the impact our solutions are having on the channel community. Our focus remains on helping partners succeed by equipping them with technology and services that empower their customers to make smarter, faster IT decisions."

The recognition underscores vCom's continued commitment to innovation and its partner-first approach, reinforcing its role as a trusted ally in helping organizations simplify complex IT environments and maximize performance.

"This was a very competitive year," said Berge Kaprelian, ChannelVision President and CEO. "Despite signs of a tightened economy, we saw organizations like vCom place great value in innovation and market distinction. We applaud vCom and all our 2025 VSA winners on a job well done."

Learn more about how vCom is transforming IT lifecycle management for customers and partners at vcomsolutions.com.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is the leading IT lifecycle management provider for midsize companies, with over two decades of expertise. Its comprehensive suite of solutions empowers IT and Finance teams to find, buy, and manage IT services in one place to optimize spend, reduce complexity, and increase shareholder value. With award-winning AI-powered software, a robust portfolio of managed services, and an innovative buyers' club, vCom delivers visibility and efficiency, helping teams save time, money, and effort to achieve more while spending less. For more information on vCom visit vcomsolutions.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services - both on premise and "in the cloud" - as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November. In 2025, CvxEXPO will take place Nov. 3-5 in Glendale, Arizona.

Contact Information

Andrea Libey

VP, Marketing

alibey@vcomsolutions.com

(925) 415-2133

SOURCE: vCom Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vcom-honored-with-three-visionary-spotlight-awards-by-channelvisi-1034673