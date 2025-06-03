Think Power Solutions Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Fifth Consecutive Year

AI Innovation, Entrepreneurial Culture, M&A Growth, and Operational Excellence Fuel 2025 Recognition

PLANO, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Think Power Solutions , a leading provider of AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions, proudly announces its fifth consecutive Great Place to Work® Certification , highlighting its exemplary commitment to fostering a safe, entrepreneurial, and empowering work environment.

"This recognition, for the fifth consecutive year, is especially meaningful because it's based entirely on feedback from our teams," said Hari Vasudevan, PE, Founder & CEO of Think Power Solutions. "At Think Power, we believe that when we take care of our people, they care for our customers and investors. As we continue to grow both organically and through targeted acquisitions, we remain focused on driving AI-powered innovation, strengthening customer relationships, and fostering a workplace culture that sets the standard for safety and excellence in the utility industry."

Driving Organic Growth and M&A Strategy

As part of its long-term strategy, Think Power Solutions continues to seek partnerships with entrepreneur/family-led firms specializing in utility infrastructure services that drive America's electric utility resilience, reliability, and smarter capital investment. Focus areas include:

Advisory services

Engineering services

Project management

Specialized field services

Software solutions

Through strategic M&A, the company aims to scale nationally, generate operational synergies, and accelerate industry-wide AI innovation to better serve its clients.

"We couldn't be prouder of the positive response we received from our employees. This is a testament to our employee-centric culture that binds us together. We're excited to drive further growth in the utility sector and will continue to improve our workplace culture. Think Power Solutions continues to attract top talent and deliver industry-leading utility infrastructure services," said David Chandler , CHRO, Think Power Solutions.

Think Power fosters a culture where employees are empowered, connected, and driven by purpose. This commitment is reflected in key survey results: nearly 90% of employees express strong pride in their work and believe customers would rate Think Power's service as "excellent." These insights reinforce the company's people-first philosophy and reputation for delivering high-performance, client-focused solutions.

About Think Power Solutions

Think Power Solutions is a leading provider of AI-enabled utility infrastructure solutions. The company partners with many of the nation's largest investor-owned and cooperative utilities. Known for its operational excellence, innovative technology, and industry-leading safety record, Think Power has earned a reputation as a trusted partner in the utility sector. The company actively engages in key industry organizations, including the Edison Electric Institute (EEI), and maintains a strong client-focused approach. With a culture rooted in innovation, excellence, and employee engagement, Think Power continues to attract top-tier talent and deliver solutions that support the evolving needs of the utility industry.

Learn more at www.thinkpowersolutions.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

