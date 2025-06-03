US Bank: Minnesotan Builds Legacy of Craftsmanship With Support From U.S. Bank

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Bryan Bernloehr, who founded Quality Contour in his father's garage, at his facility in Lakeville, Minnesota.

Bryan Bernloehr runs a precision parts shop of more than 30 employees in Lakeville

Bryan Bernloehr was fresh out of high school when he founded Quality Contour, a precision machine shop that specializes in custom parts for industries from aerospace to medical devices.

"I started in my dad's garage in 1980," said Bernloehr, whose business is capable of machining and fabricating parts for a variety of industries out of everything from aluminum to plastics. "Back then, I was racing motorcross, and I was just trying to make enough to keep racing - but we've grown from there."

Bernloehr calls it a slow growth over the last 45 years, adding positions and capabilities as the market called for it. He's grown from a team of one out of his dad's garage to a team of more than 30 in a facility in Lakeville, Minnesota.

"We've had little to no turnover over that time," Bernloehr said. "I had my first guy retire and he was here for 35 years, but there's more coming soon."

That means opportunities to hire seasoned machinists in the next five to 10 years to operate complex equipment that they use to build prototypes and to create small runs of parts. Regardless of the size of the order, all of it needs specialized equipment, Bernloehr said.

That's where U.S. Bank came in. For more than 40 years, U.S. Bank Equipment Finance has offered customized solutions specifically for businesses to finance equipment, from PCs to marine vessels. Part of U.S. Bank Equipment Finance, Manufacturing Vendor Services specializes in financing manufacturing equipment, including metal cutting or fabrication, plastics, woodworking, glass, and stone packaging or processing industries. The Manufacturing Vendor Services team has helped finance one to two pieces of equipment every year for Quality Contour over the last decade, with equipment costing upwards of a few hundred grand.

"I've known Bryan about 12 years or so, and he's poured his soul into his business." - Tim Bruns, a U.S. Bank Business Banking relationship manager

"We're doing more replacing and upgrading of machines," Bernloehr said, noting that his shop has about 30 machines operated by his team. "We try to replace them every five to six years because of the wear and tear on the machine. Replacing them eliminates time wasted on repairs or troubleshooting - and it's also a bonus for our employees."

Tim Bruns, a U.S. Bank Business Banking relationship manager, supports Bernloehr and Quality Contour.

"I've known Bryan about 12 years or so, and he's poured his soul into his business," Bruns said. "To be able to support the continued growth of the company by providing the financing for new pieces of equipment is something we're proud to do."

Bernloehr, too, is proud of the company he's built and the legacy that he's leaving behind for his son, Cole.

"He's doing a little more and a little more, slowly taking over the whole business," Bernloehr said when asked about the future of Quality Contour. "No plans to sell, but we are looking to keep this place one where people continue to be happy working here."

