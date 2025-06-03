GEP WINS DUAL TOP HONORS AT PRESTIGIOUS INSITUTE FOR SUPPLY MANAGEMENT 2025 TRAILBLAZER AWARDS

Best 'Procurement Transformation' for E&I Cooperative Services, the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative focused on education

Best 'Supply Chain Consulting' for Smurfit Westrock, the global leader in sustainable packaging

One of the few firms globally recognized for excellence in both strategy and software

CLARK, N.J., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a global leader in procurement and supply chain consulting, services, and software for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, has won two 2025 ISM Supply Chain Trailblazer Awards from the Institute for Supply Management - one for Procurement Transformation and one for Supply Chain Consulting Excellence.

GEP is among a rare group of firms recognized for outstanding performance across both consulting and technology - a testament to its distinctive ability to deliver end-to-end procurement value through its integrated strategy, software, and services.

The Transformation Award honors GEP's work with E&I Cooperative Services, the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative dedicated exclusively to education. Serving more than 6,000 educational institutions nationwide, E&I is deeply committed to delivering maximum value to its members. GEP partnered with E&I to help redesign its sourcing framework, allowing the Cooperative to reduce sourcing timelines from a year to under five months and double its year-over-year procurement output while maintaining strict public procurement standards and delivering strong outcomes for member institutions through smarter, faster procurement execution.

The Consulting Excellence Award celebrates GEP's strategic partnership with Smurfit Westrock, a global leader in sustainable packaging. GEP led a sweeping procurement transformation, improving spend visibility across more than a dozen ERP systems, implementing robust indirect category strategies, deploying industry-leading guided buying and spend analysis technology, and exceeding the savings

"Very few organizations-if any-are recognized as world-class in both consulting and software. That's why we're so proud to help our clients achieve their vision with our strategic consulting and next-generation software," said Subhash Makhija, CEO and co-founder of GEP.

About GEP

GEP® delivers AI-powered procurement and supply chain solutions that help global enterprises become more agile and resilient, operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability and increase shareholder value. Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain expertise, smart, passionate people - this is how GEP SOFTWARE, GEP STRATEGY and GEP MANAGED SERVICES together deliver procurement and supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness. Our customers are the world's best companies, including more than 550 Fortune 500 and Global 2000 industry leaders who rely on GEP to meet ambitious strategic, financial and operational goals. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, ISG, and Spend Matters. GEP is also regularly ranked a top procurement and supply chain consulting and strategy firm, and a leading managed services provider by ALM, Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG and HFS, among others. Headquartered in Clark, New Jersey, GEP has offices and operations centers across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. To learn more, visit http://www.gep.com/.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gep-wins-dual-top-honors-at-prestigious-insitute-for-supply-management-2025-trailblazer-awards-302472045.html