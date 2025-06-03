KeyState Names Virginia Williams Managing Director of Renewables Finance

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / KeyState, a leading provider of portfolio management, solar tax credit investments, captive insurance solutions, and entity management services for community banks and corporate clients announced today the appointment of Virginia Williams as Managing Director of Renewables Finance.

Virginia brings more than a decade of experience in the solar finance industry, having structured and closed several billion dollars in large-scale solar project financing. Prior to joining KeyState, she held senior roles at Silicon Ranch Corporation, where she served on the Executive Committee and led the company's structured finance efforts. There, she managed financings supporting nearly 2GW of power generation capacity and helped scale the firm's financing operations to match the firm's rapid growth. Virginia began her renewable energy finance career at U.S. Bancorp Impact Finance, where she led teams responsible for underwriting and closing renewable energy tax credit investments.

"Virginia possesses an exceptional grasp of complex solar financings, including the full range of tax equity and debt structures that drive this industry and are fundamental to our business," said Josh Miller, CEO of The KeyState Companies. "She's built trusted relationships with developers and industry partners, and we're thrilled to have her on board - I'm confident she will be instrumental in helping us scale KeyState's Renewables business and deliver results for our bank partners."

ABOUT THE KEYSTATE COMPANIES

KeyState provides community banks and middle market companies with independent and innovative investment and insurance structures that have a meaningful impact on earnings. KeyState manages over $20 billion in bond portfolios for community banks, and our SOLCAP solar tax credit platform has raised and deployed over $500 million in tax credit investments. Founded in 1991, KeyState serves over 140 community banks and over 200 companies across the country. Based in Las Vegas, NV, KeyState has additional offices in Wilmington, DE; Denver, CO; and Burlington, VT.

Visit www.key-state.com for more information.

Contact:

Josh Miller, CEO The KeyState Companies

Phone: 702.598.3738

Email: jmiller@key-state.com

SOURCE: KeyState

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/keystate-names-virginia-williams-managing-director-of-renewables-fin-1034968