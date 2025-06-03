Duly Health and Care Announces Acquisition of Alliance Clinical Associates

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Duly Health and Care announced today the acquisition of Alliance Clinical Associates, a highly respected behavioral and mental health practice based in Wheaton, Ill.

"We're thrilled to welcome Alliance Clinical Associates to the Duly family," said Paul Merrick, MD, Chief Physician Executive at Duly Health and Care. "Together, we look forward to expanding personalized, integrated, and affordable behavioral and mental health services for patients across the Chicagoland area."

With the addition of Alliance Clinical Associates' more than 30 dedicated providers, Duly's already strong team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and therapists will be better positioned to meet the rising demand for behavioral and mental health support. This expanded team offers a wide range of services-including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, couples and group therapy, child and adolescent therapy, and more-while reinforcing a shared commitment to collaborative, patient-centered care.

The need for accessible, comprehensive, and coordinated networks of behavioral and mental health professionals like those at Alliance Clinical Associates and Duly has never been more urgent. More than 2.1 million adults in Illinois currently live with a behavioral or mental health condition. Among children ages 12 to 17, one in six experience a major depressive episode each year, and one in nine struggle with suicidal thoughts.

"By coming together, we aim to address the urgent and growing need for care through a stronger, more connected network of behavioral and mental health providers," said Kenneth Phillips, MD, Psychiatrist and Medical Director of Alliance Clinical Associates. "With more than 30 years of service in the Chicago suburbs, we take great pride in our team of skilled practitioners. Joining forces with Duly marks an exciting new chapter-one that will broaden our collective expertise and deepen our shared commitment to supporting patients' mental health and emotional well-being."

For more information or to schedule an appointment with a Duly or Alliance Clinical Associates provider, visit https://www.dulyhealthandcare.com/services/behavioral-mental-health

