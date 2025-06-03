Data Center Rack Market worth $9.42 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Data Center Rack Market will grow from USD 5.17 billion in 2025 to USD 9.42 billion by 2030 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Remote access within data center racks allows IT staff to view, control, and diagnose critical infrastructure from anywhere through secure network connections. This allows organizations with operations across multiple locations or with distributed edge locations where local access is limited or expensive.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Data Center Rack Market"

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for the years 2020-2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025-2030 Forecast units Value (USD) Billion Segments covered By Offering, Type, Rack Height, Rack Width, Data Center Size, Data Center Type, On-premises/Enterprise Vertical Region covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Schneider Electric (France), HPE (US), IBM (US), Eaton (Ireland), Rittal (Germany), Dell Technologies (US), Fujitsu (China), Vertiv (US), Cisco (US), Legrand (France), CommScope (US), Oracle (US), Belden (US), Panduit (US), Huawei (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Asus (Taiwan), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets (US), IMS Engineered Products (US), Black Box (US), Chatsworth Products (US), Cheval (Thailand), Iron Systems (US), Vantage Data Centers (US), Aligned Data Centers (US), Yotta Infrastructure (India), RackBank Datacenters (India), Inspur Systems (China), and nVent (US)

Smart rack solutions may also be integrated with DCIM software to monitor power consumption, temperature, and equipment health, enabling timely decision-making and avoiding downtime. These features are particularly valuable in financial, telecom, and cloud operations, where performance and availability are critical to the mission. Remote access is supported by secure methodologies such as encrypted communication, audit trails, and multi-factor authentication to meet stringent compliance requirements. With remote IT administration becoming more prominent in hybrid and edge computing environments, there is an increasing need for intelligent, accessible rack solutions.

Based on services, the support & maintenance segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The support and maintenance segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because the complexity of data center infrastructure is increasing, and there is a greater need for operational efficiency and high availability. With organizations expanding the capabilities of their data centers to support cloud computing, edge computing, and applications of AI, there is an ever-growing requirement for guaranteed and continuous technical support to minimize downtime and ensure peak rack performance. Support and maintenance offerings include preventive maintenance, hardware diagnostics, software updates, and real-time troubleshooting, critical in maintaining uptime and achieving maximum equipment life.

Furthermore, the rise of remote and hybrid workspaces has increased the reliance on dependable IT infrastructure, leading organizations to invest more in proactive support technologies. Managed service providers and data center companies outsource maintenance services to specialized companies to reduce internal overhead and improve service levels. This trend, combined with the increasing uptake of modular and high-density rack solutions, further highlights the importance of ongoing support and maintenance and is, as such, a prime growth area in the data center rack ecosystem.

Based on rack type, the enclosed segment is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period.

The enclosed segment will likely maintain the highest market share in the Data Center Rack Market through the forecast period based on its increased security, better airflow management, and efficient cooling ability. Enclosed racks, for example, cabinet-style racks, ensure a safe environment for high-end IT equipment as they block unauthorized physical access and safeguard against environmental threats such as dust and debris. The growing demand for scalable, modular, and power-efficient infrastructure in hyperscale and colocation data centers also drives the adoption of enclosed racks. As businesses increasingly depend on cloud services and edge computing, the requirement for more reliable and organized server environments becomes necessary. As the importance of data protection and compliance increases in BFSI and healthcare, sealed racks offer an added layer of physical security.

Based on region, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the Data Center Rack Market during the forecast period, driven by rapid digital transformation, cloud adoption, and rising data consumption across emerging economies. The increasing need for finance, healthcare, and e-commerce drives China, India, Indonesia, and Australia to build new hyperscale and edge data centers.

Government initiatives, such as Digital India and China's New Infrastructure Plan, enhance infrastructure development, while regulations requiring data to remain local are establishing more data centers in each country. The integration of facilities such as D1 in Darwin with subsea cables significantly enhances connectivity in the region. This development underscores the increasing demand for well-engineered, modular racks to support evolving infrastructure needs. Simultaneously, the rollout of 5G, the increase in AI workflows, and smart city activities based on the Internet of Things are driving interest in large-scale rack systems that run efficiently on low energy. These trends make APAC a major driver in the global data center rack sector.

Top Key Companies in Data Center Rack Market:

The key vendors in the Data Center Rack Market are Schneider Electric, HPE, Rittal, Eaton, Vertiv, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Cisco, and Legrand.

