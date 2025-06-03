Black Wealth Events: The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC Summit Unites Tech, Investment, and Innovation for Black American Economic Empowerment

Black Wealth Events to Host Two-Day Gathering in NYC Highlighting Public-Private Partnerships, Tech Equity, and Community-Led Wealth Creation in Celebration of Juneteenth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Black Wealth Events (BWE), the leading platform committed to advancing economic competitiveness, innovation, and investment in Black American communities, proudly announces The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC - Tech, Innovation, and Investment Summit. Taking place June 17-18 in New York City, the summit celebrates Juneteenth by spotlighting transformative investments, forward-thinking technologies, and strategic partnerships shaping the future of inclusive economic development.

The summit will open on June 17 at the Chase Community Center in Brooklyn. Hosted by J.P. Morgan Chase, this anchor event will focus on sustained investment in the revitalization of Brownsville, Brooklyn, led by the Central Brooklyn Economic Development Corporation (CBEDC). Attendees will explore how public-private partnerships, inclusive capital strategies, and innovation ecosystems can position Brownsville as a national model for Black wealth creation, community ownership, and long-term resilience.

On June 18, the focus will shift to technology and its application within Black American communities. Co-hosted by DiversiTech and Guttman Community College at Amazon's New York City headquarters, the day will feature panels, fireside chats, and workshops on topics ranging from workforce development and Web3, to ethical AI and entrepreneurship. This convening is designed to close the digital divide and advance practical, scalable frameworks for tech equity.

"This summit is about more than celebration - it's about mobilizing resources and building the blueprint for inclusive innovation," said LaMar Wright for Black Wealth Events. "Juneteenth reminds us of our freedom - and our responsibility to invest in our communities."

The Wealth Weekend: Juneteenth NYC is an initiative of Black Wealth Events, presented in collaboration with partners committed to economic justice, digital access, and intergenerational wealth-building in Black communities. For more information, please visit BlackWealthEvents.com .

About Black Wealth Events

Black Wealth Events (BWE) is a premier platform dedicated to fostering economic competitiveness, investment, and innovation within Black American communities. Through its flagship event series, The Wealth Weekend, BWE connects industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs to catalyze wealth-building initiatives globally.

