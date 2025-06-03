LazAI Pre-Testnet Ignites the AI Economy With Verifiable Data Tokens

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / LazAI, incubated by Metis, is thrilled to announce the pre-Testnet launch, a groundbreaking step toward a decentralized, verifiable AI economy. This phase invites developers and users to contribute their privacy data and mint Data Anchoring Tokens (DATs) via the CorruptedAlith mini-app, and shape the future of AI with blockchain-backed transparency and governance. Built on Metis's high-performance Layer 2 blockchain, LazAI is redefining AI by prioritizing data sovereignty, verifiable execution, and community-driven innovation.

Build with Proof, Not Assumptions

The LazAI pre-Testnet empowers developers to test verifiable AI workflows, generate Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) proofs, and interact with anchored data on-chain. By integrating the Alith SDK, developers can create AI models and applications with auditable data provenance, breaking free from centralized data silos. This phase focuses on functional feedback to refine LazAI's infrastructure ahead of the LazAI testnet launch later.

Tokenize Your Data. Test the Future.

Through the Corrupted Alith mini-app, users can contribute real-world data-such as personal datasets or niche industry inputs-and mint DATs, tokenized assets that ensure verifiable provenance and reward contributors based on data impact. This mirrors DeFi's liquidity mining but for knowledge liquidity, enabling early participants to join the AI-native economy and drive human-aligned AI development.

Builder Phase.

LazAI's pre-Testnet prioritizes quality over scale, inviting blockchain and AI developers to shape its foundation. Key features include:

Verifiable Data Integrity : DATs ensure traceable, high-quality data for AI models (e.g., ethical medical datasets).

On-Chain AI Model Reference: The Alith SDK enhances on-chain inference by optimizing processes, significantly reducing costs and boosting scalability.

Reliable AI Data: TEE proofs ensure the trustworthiness of AI data, eliminating the need for centralized authorities.

Metis and LazAI are amplifying Alith integration rewards in HyperHack, offering projects to integrate Alith into their codebase with extra rewards of $30,000.This aligns with Metis's Hyperion roadmap, which includes the testnet launch in May 2025 and mainnet in August, delivering 1-2 gigagas/second for AI-driven applications.

Why It Matters

LazAI positions verifiable data as the cornerstone of the AI era, akin to DeFi's disruption of finance. By embedding ownership, transparency, and accountability at the protocol level, LazAI enables a scalable AI ecosystem where contributors are rewarded and outputs are auditable. "AI is scaling fast, but without proof, it's just a guess," says Ming Guo, co-founder of LazAI. This pre-testnet lays the groundwork for a builder-centric community driving the decentralized AI renaissance.

Opportunities

Developers are invited to join the pre-testnet:

Explore the Alith SDK documentation and faucet at t.me/lazai_testnet_bot

Join LazAI Dev communities for support.

Data contributors are invited to join the pre-testnet:

Contribute data and mint DATs via the C.Alith mini-app.

Join the LazAI communities on Telegram and X for updates.

About LazAI

LazAI is a Web3-native AI network redefining data for the AI era-making it verifiable, ownable, and composable. Unlike centralized AI systems, LazAI prioritizes data sovereignty, verifiable execution, and governance through iDAOs, DATs, and Quorum-based consensus. Integrated with Metis's Layer 2 infrastructure, LazAI enables a scalable, incentive-aligned AI ecosystem where contributors are fairly rewarded, and AI remains accountable.

