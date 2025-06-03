Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2025
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove plc - purchase of shares
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Ruaridh Hook
2.
Reason for notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial Notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Rightmove plc
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.
Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)
Nature of transaction
The Company was notified on 3 June 2025 by Computershare Investor Services plc of an acquisition of shares through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), under the share plan account nominee. The shares were purchased as a result of the reinvestment of the 2024 final dividend of 6.1p per share. The purchase price of the shares was £7.472 per share.
c)
Prices and volumes
d)
Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
Not Applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of transaction
2 June 2025
f)
Place of transaction
London, UK
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk