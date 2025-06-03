Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.06.2025
Rightmove Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03


3 June 2025

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove plc - purchase of shares

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Ruaridh Hook

2.

Reason for notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial Notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

Rightmove plc

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4.

Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of financial instrument

Identification code:

Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b)

Nature of transaction

The Company was notified on 3 June 2025 by Computershare Investor Services plc of an acquisition of shares through a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), under the share plan account nominee. The shares were purchased as a result of the reinvestment of the 2024 final dividend of 6.1p per share. The purchase price of the shares was £7.472 per share.

c)

Prices and volumes

Price

Volume

GBP 7.472

11

d)

Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction

Not Applicable - single transaction

e)

Date of transaction

2 June 2025

f)

Place of transaction

London, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Carolyn Pollard
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


