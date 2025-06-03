MTM, Inc.: MTM Health Celebrates 30 Years of Improving Health Outcomes Nationwide

LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / MTM Health, the nation's largest privately-held non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) broker, is proudly celebrating its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1995, MTM Health has been committed to ensuring access to care by eliminating barriers to healthcare and social services - and improving health outcomes, one ride at a time.

What began as a two-person operation in a one-room office has grown into a national leader in health access solutions. Founded in 1995 by Peg and Lynn Griswold, who recognized the challenges health plans faced in coordinating transportation for their members, MTM Health pioneered the brokered NEMT model. Their vision: leverage existing transportation networks instead of purchasing or owning vehicles - a model that remains central to the company's operations today.

Fast forward 30 years, MTM Health now operates in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, employing more than 6,000 team members and coordinating over 35 million trips annually for more than 25 million people.

"As we reflect on three decades of service, I'm overwhelmed with pride in what we've built-not just a company, but a mission-driven organization that has transformed how people access healthcare," said Alaina Macia, the 20-year President and CEO of MTM Health and daughter of the company's founders. "We've grown from a small family operation into a national powerhouse, but what hasn't changed is our heart. We remain a privately held company committed to the communities we serve, and that legacy will continue with future generations."

To mark the milestone, the company recently rebranded from Medical Transportation Management (MTM) to simply MTM Health - signaling the organization's expanded focus beyond transportation. In addition to core NEMT services, the company delivers a wide range of solutions including:

Public transit operations through MTM Transit

Senior-focused, private pay rides via Wanda

Innovative alternative home and community-based therapies like pet, art, equine, and music therapy

Mobile Integrated Health programs that bring care directly to members' homes

MTM Health is also leading the charge in NEMT technology and innovation with its MTM Link scheduling platform, rideshare-enabled VeyoRide model, and AI-driven analytics that enhance care delivery and operational efficiency.

As the company enters its next chapter, MTM Health remains dedicated to its mission of innovation, equity, and empowering healthier communities.

"Looking ahead, we are more energized than ever to continue breaking down barriers and creating connections that matter," added Macia. "The future of healthcare is evolving - and MTM Health will be at the forefront, one ride, one connection, and one outcome at a time."

About MTM Health

MTM Health is a trusted leader in innovative healthcare solutions, empowering communities since 1995. Specializing in services like non-emergency medical transportation, HCBS therapies, and mobile integrated health, we partner with state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and programs that serve disabled, underserved, and elderly populations. Through cutting-edge technology and a client-focused approach, our services enhance health outcomes, foster independence, and decrease healthcare costs. MTM Health provides 35 million+ trips annually, helping 20.5 million individuals nationwide access their communities.

