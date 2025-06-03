Logo Brands Acquires FanMats, Expanding Its Footprint Into Home, Garage, and Lifestyle Categories

FRANKLIN, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Logo Brands, a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for over 900 colleges and professional sports teams, is proud to announce the acquisition of FanMats, operating as Sports Licensed Solutions - a category leader in sports-themed rugs, mats, auto accessories, and home décor.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for Logo Brands as it continues its mission to be the go-to partner for licensed hard goods across all fan touchpoints. FanMats brings with it a legacy of quality, innovation, and one of the most expansive licensed rug and mat programs in the industry - including key placements in mass retail, home improvement, and sporting goods channels.

"This is more than expanding our catalog - it's about deepening the fan connection," said Kris Talley, EVP of Sales and Licensing at Logo Brands. "FanMats complements our current pillars of tailgate, drinkware, and textiles, and allows us to enter meaningful new spaces like automotive, home interiors, garage organization, and fan cave environments."

The integration of FanMats into Logo Brands' core business not only strengthens its product offering, but also delivers expanded opportunities for retail partners, enhanced supply chain efficiencies, and increased licensing value for leagues and universities.

At Logo Brands, we've been the leader in licensed products that show up where fans go - at the tailgate, on the couch, and on the move. With the acquisition of FanMats, we're expanding that vision. Now, we're not just going with fans - we're growing with them. Into their homes. Their gardens. Their garages. Their daily lives. This is more than a category expansion - it's a deeper connection with the fan experience. And we're just getting started.

