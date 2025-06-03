Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 17:02 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ForNext Inc. Redefines Wealth Management with Technology and Expands into the European Market

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / ForNext Inc., a tech-driven global asset management firm founded in 2020 and headquartered in New York City, is proud to announce its full-scale expansion into the European market. With a mission to make wealth management accessible, transparent, and technology-powered, ForNext continues to challenge traditional financial barriers and introduce smarter investing for the modern era.

"Wealth management is more than just a service-it is an art focused on the future," said Martin Koffey, spokesperson for ForNext. "Our goal is to unlock the full potential of every dollar, and our expansion into Europe is a significant milestone toward achieving that."

Strategic Expansion Across Europe

In 2025, ForNext is officially launching localized operations across key European financial hubs, including:

  • London: Delivering cutting-edge asset management in Europe's financial capital

  • Frankfurt: Leveraging Germany's robust economic framework

  • Paris: Facilitating cross-border investment for global investors

  • Milan & Amsterdam: Tapping into both emerging and traditional financial sectors

With a combination of global vision and localized service, ForNext is introducing a uniquely tailored wealth management experience to European investors.

Technology at the Core: The MK Smart Quantitative System

At the heart of ForNext's innovation lies the proprietary MK Smart Quantitative Trading System-an AI-powered investment engine that revolutionizes decision-making in real-time.

Key Features of MK:

  • Real-Time Market Scanning: Analyzes over 1 billion data points per second

  • Self-Optimizing AI: Learns from market patterns and refines strategies dynamically

  • Multi-Asset Coverage: Supports equities, bonds, forex, ETFs, and digital assets

  • Transparent & Secure: Every trade is traceable, ensuring investor confidence

The MK system offers clients a 24/7 intelligent investment partner built for speed, accuracy, and security.

Client-Centric Strategies for Sustainable Growth

ForNext goes beyond short-term gains by designing customized, long-term investment strategies:

  • Personalized Portfolios: Aligned with each client's risk profile and financial goals

  • Global Diversification: Leveraging top-tier assets from Europe, the US, Asia-Pacific, and emerging markets

  • Adaptive Strategy: Adjusting to market changes to ensure optimal asset allocation

Backed by deep data insights and market research, ForNext helps European clients achieve consistent and sustainable asset growth.

Transparent and Educational Wealth Management

Trust and transparency form the cornerstone of ForNext's client relationships. The firm offers:

  • Complete Fee Transparency: No hidden charges; real-time visibility into all investments

  • Investor Education: Webinars, courses, and community events to demystify wealth management

  • Ongoing Support: Personalized guidance regardless of market fluctuations

Introducing the TRTE Community: Empowering the Investor

The TRTE Community by ForNext is a global knowledge-sharing platform designed to help investors evolve into experts.

Community Benefits:

  • Access to exclusive investment courses (beginner to advanced)

  • Real-time strategy discussions with analysts and peers

  • Live trading simulations for skill development

  • Global networking events with industry professionals

This community-centric model fosters investor confidence, knowledge, and long-term growth.

Future Outlook: Setting a New Standard in Asset Management

ForNext is committed to continuous innovation and global leadership in asset management. Key future initiatives include:

  • MK System Upgrades: Enhanced frequency and expanded asset support

  • Open Quant Platform: A collaborative ecosystem for investors, developers, and institutions

  • Inclusive Finance: Lowering entry barriers for everyday investors

  • Further Global Expansion: Extending services into emerging markets worldwide

Why Choose ForNext?

  • Innovative Technology: Smarter, AI-powered investing

  • Flexible Strategies: Global reach with personalized solutions

  • Transparency & Trust: Every transaction is clear and controlled

  • Empowered Investors: Through education and community engagement

  • Localized Service: Deep roots in Europe with a global perspective

Join ForNext: Your New Chapter in Wealth Management

ForNext Inc. invites individual and institutional investors alike to explore a new standard in asset management-where technology, strategy, and service converge.

Website: https://forloyal.com
Contact: Martin Koffey
Email:ForNext@forloyal.com
Address: 14 Wall Street, New York City, NY 10005

SOURCE: ForNext Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fornext-inc.-redefines-wealth-management-with-technology-and-expands-1034999

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.