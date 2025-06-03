Sports Illustrated Tickets: Sports Illustrated Stadium Will Host Inaugural Concert Series This October With Country Superstar Jason Aldean, Hip-Hop Icon Ludacris and More Over Two Consecutive Nights

First-Ever 'Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series'

General Public On Sale This Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Sports Illustrated Stadium , one of the New York metropolitan region's fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations, today announced the inaugural "Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series" to be held over two nights on Oct. 10-11, 2025. This landmark moment launches the venue's first major music series and kicks off a growing calendar of world-class concerts and special events at the 25,000+ seat stadium through 2025 and beyond.

Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series Logo

The Inaugural Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series, Taking Place Oct. 10-11, 2025, is the Venue's First Major Music Series and Will Be Headlined by Country Music Superstar Jason Aldean and Hip-Hop Icon Ludacris

Star-Studded Lineup Over Two Nights

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series spans two individually ticketed nights of top-tier, live performances across country, rap, hip-hop, and R&B, allowing fans to attend one or both events based on their musical preference. On Friday, Oct. 10, legendary country music star Jason Aldean - three-time Academy of Country Music (ACM) Entertainer of the Year, multiple Country Music Association Award winner and ACM Artist of the Decade - will kick off the weekend, headlining a night of southern country tunes. Aldean will be joined by Warner Records' artist Warren Zeiders and rising stars Chase McDaniel and Lauren Gottshall, along with Aldean's country music pioneer and longtime touring partner Dee Jay Silver.

Saturday, Oct. 11, will celebrate the undeniable influence and legacy of hip-hop, rap and R&B, featuring headliner, music and film icon Ludacris - a three-time Grammy Award winner and recipient of honors including MTV Best Rap Video Award, Hollywood Film Award, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics' Choice Award and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He'll be joined by a powerhouse lineup of platinum-selling artists who helped define a generation of music, including Grammy Award-winning, eight-time Billboard Award-winning and American Music Award-winning singer, composer, actress and Hollywood Walk of Fame recipient Ashanti, along with Flo Rida, Rick Ross and Fat Joe. This high-octane night promises once-in-a-lifetime moments, hosted by Grammy Award-winner INK.

"The inaugural Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series highlights our vision of making this venue a premier destination for world-class sports, concerts and cultural experiences in the New York metropolitan area," said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets and concert promotion head. "With an iconic lineup and unmatched energy, this is just the beginning. We are confident Sports Illustrated Stadium will set a new standard for live entertainment in this region, and we look forward to creating cherished memories for fans here for years to come."

Tickets - Presale and On Sale

Presales for both nights will begin June 3 at 10 a.m., with general public tickets and a limited number of parking passes on sale starting June 6 from 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com . Tickets are also available for purchase at the Sports Illustrated Stadium Box Office on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET and on New York Red Bulls match days two hours before kickoff. Ticket prices start at $43.

Sports Illustrated Stadium offers a true VIP experience through its unique hospitality tickets, including the VIP Pit with premium open bar and food at Crossbar, Audi Club access (all-inclusive food, soft drinks, and cash bar) for seats in sections 108/111 (first eight rows) and Club SI access (buffet and open bar) for sections 109/110 - all with limited availability. For fans looking for an elevated concert experience, a limited number of premium suites are available for purchase. For suite sales, please contact suites@newyorkredbulls.com or call (973) 776-8479.

Personalized Fan Experience

In addition to the extraordinary musical lineup, attendees will be able to enjoy other activations at the stadium, including creating their own personalized Sports Illustrated Fan Cover to commemorate the night. Fans will also have the opportunity to engage in Sports Illustrated "Faces in the Crowd," a live photo capture experience that transforms real-time fan reactions into personalized SI Fan Covers and commemorative Concert Series tickets. During show breaks, SI Fandom will feature interactive jumbotron light shows, trivia, augmented reality, and more for the ultimate fan experience.

Getting to Sports Illustrated Stadium

Sports Illustrated Stadium is located at 600 Cape May St. in Harrison, N.J. Conveniently situated just across the Passaic River from Newark Penn Station and approximately seven miles west of Lower Manhattan, the stadium is easily accessible via public transportation, with the PATH train to Harrison Station offering a short walk to the venue, making it an ideal location for sports fans and music lovers traveling from any part of the New York metropolitan area.

ABOUT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STADIUM CONCERT SERIES

The Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series is a new landmark live music experience held at Sports Illustrated Stadium - one of the New York metropolitan area's premier destinations for concerts and cultural events. This marks the venue's first major music series and kicks off a growing calendar of world-class concerts and special events at the +25,000-seat stadium through 2025 and beyond. Backed by the legacy of Sports Illustrated, the series brings together global artists in a uniquely immersive venue built for fan-first energy, exceptional acoustics, and timeless memories.

ABOUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED STADIUM

Sports Illustrated Stadium , one of the New York metropolitan region's fastest-growing sports and entertainment destinations, is the home of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer and Gotham FC of National Women's Soccer League. Renowned for its distinctive architecture and exceptional acoustics, the stadium itself features a dynamic, curving roof that envelops the entire seating area in an elegant metal shell, creating a powerful architectural statement while enhancing the sight and listening experience for guests. This design not only provides protection from the elements but also amplifies stage and crowd noise, contributing to an electrifying atmosphere during any event.

ABOUT SPORTS ILLUSTRATED TICKETS

Sports Illustrated Tickets is a fan-first primary and secondary ticketing marketplace, offering access to more than $2.5 billion in inventory and over 50 million tickets to sports, concerts, and theater events worldwide. A proud member of the NFL Ticket Network, Sports Illustrated Tickets is your trusted source for unforgettable live experiences - featuring the same seats, better prices, and a 100% refund guarantee if an event is canceled for any reason. Its primary ticketing platform, Box Office, is an innovative event management and blockchain-based solution that supports both free and paid events of any size. Box Office delivers NFT ticketing alongside traditional tickets, giving event organizers powerful tools and fans a seamless, secure entry experience at the biggest events around the globe. For more information, visit sitickets.com .

ABOUT NVRDUL EVENTS & TRISTAR PRODUCTION GROUP

As the exclusive booking services provider for Sports Illustrated Tickets and production services provider for the Sports Illustrated Stadium Concert Series, NVRDUL Events and its production partner, Tristar Production Group, comprise a full-service event and production company with a solid commitment to creating the very best fan experiences for sports, music and other live events worldwide.

Press Contacts:

Laura Kepus

Berk Communications for Sports Illustrated Tickets

laura@berkcommunications.com

(804) 310-4995

Matt Ciesluk

Sports Illustrated Tickets

matt.ciesluk@sportsillustratedtickets.com

(704) 258-3896

Carri Hyde

NVRDUL

ceo@nvrdulevents.com

(817) 504-5987

SOURCE: Sports Illustrated Tickets

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/sports-illustrated-stadium-will-host-inaugural-concert-series-this-1034492