UK consultancy GlobalData projected, in figures shared with pv magazine, that global renewable capacity could hit 11. 2 TW by 2035, led by solar. It expects cumulative PV capacity to hit 2,378 GW by year-end and 2,849 GW by 2026. The world is forecast to have installed 7. 6?TW of solar by the end of 2035, according to figures from London-based data analytics and consulting company GlobalData. The figure comes from the company's latest report, "Renewable Energy: Strategic Intelligence," which projects global installed capacity of all renewables will surge from 3. 24 TW in 2024 to 11. 2 TW by 2035, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...