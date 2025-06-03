The Baochi Storage Station in Yunnan integrates lithium and sodium-ion technologies at scale, a global first, aiming to stabilize renewable energy and cut costs as China accelerates its energy transition. From ESS News China Southern Power Grid (CSG) announced on May 26 the commissioning of the Baochi Energy Storage Station in Wenshan, Yunnan province - a national pilot project and the first large-scale hybrid lithium-sodium battery energy storage facility in China. The plant is also the world's first to deploy a grid-forming sodium-ion battery system. With a total investment of over CNY 460 ...

