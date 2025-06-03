Anzeige
ThinkCyte Inc.: ThinkCyte Unveils MorphoScan Cloud: A Versatile Cloud-Based Platform for AI-Driven Cell Morphology Data Analysis

TOKYO, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte, a life science company pioneering advanced AI-powered cell analysis and sorting technologies, today announced the pre-commercial launch of MorphoScan Cloud, its new cloud-based platform designed for flexible data access, faster processing, and advanced AI-driven analysis. The launch coincides with the 38th Annual Congress of the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (CYTO 2025), held in Denver, Colorado from May 31 to June 4.


MorphoScan Cloud expands the user experience for customers of VisionSort, ThinkCyte's flagship morphometric cell analysis and sorting platform. With secure cloud storage and multi-user access capabilities, MorphoScan Cloud enables research teams across geographies to centralize, share, and analyze VisionSort-generated data more efficiently.

With an integrated suite of advanced analytical tools, purpose-built to unlock deeper biological insights from complex cellular data, MorphoScan Cloud is the next step in ThinkCyte's commitment to bringing advanced morphometric profiling hardware and software solutions to life science research. Whether applying supervised or unsupervised learning techniques, users will be able to leverage cloud computing to explore their datasets using advanced algorithms including deep learning.

"With MorphoScan Cloud, we're providing our customers with more than just storage - we're offering an intelligent platform that transforms how research teams engage with cellular data," said Waichiro Katsuda, CEO of ThinkCyte. "By combining the new view of biology provided by VisionSort with the analytical power of AI with the accessibility of the cloud, we aim to streamline data analysis workflows, accelerate discovery, and empower innovation across the life sciences."

Attendees at CYTO 2025 can experience MorphoScan Cloud firsthand at the ThinkCyte booth (#627) or more information, visit https://thinkcyte.com/mkt/morphoscan-cloud/

About ThinkCyte

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and Redwood City, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific research platforms based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company developed Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell analysis and sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to drive pioneering research. For more information, please visit www.thinkcyte.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605983/ThinkCyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkcyte-unveils-morphoscan-cloud-a-versatile-cloud-based-platform-for-ai-driven-cell-morphology-data-analysis-302472135.html

