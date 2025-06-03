Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.: Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Expands Its UCITS Platform to Include Two Additional Quantitative Equity Strategies for Non-US Investors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group ("CC&L Financial Group") announced the recent expansion of the Connor, Clark & Lunn UCITS ICAV with the addition of a global small cap equity strategy and a global equity strategy. The two strategies are sub-advised by the Quantitative Equity Team at Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. ("CC&L Investment Management").

The global small cap equity strategy and global equity strategy utilize CC&L Investment Management's quantitative investment process. Both strategies seek to outperform their benchmarks, MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index (net) and MSCI ACWI Index (net) respectively, over a market cycle.

CC&L Investment Management is the oldest and largest affiliate of CC&L Financial Group, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 1982, the firm's investment solutions include equities, fixed income and alternatives; including portable alpha, market neutral and absolute return strategies.

The Quantitative Equity Team's (the "Q Team") systematic investment strategies aim to add value through different market environments. The Q Team's quantitative investment process is continuously evolving with new alpha insights and innovative technology solutions. The Q Team comprises 80 investment professionals and is co-headed by Jennifer Drake and Steven Huang. "We have been managing quantitative portfolios for over 20 years, continuously strengthening our process with the aim of delivering results for clients," says Jennifer Drake. "We are excited to extend our platform and make more of our strategies available to European investors."

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (CC&L Investment Management) is one of the largest independent partner-owned investment management firms in Canada. Established over four decades ago, CC&L Investment Management offers a diverse array of investment strategies including equity, fixed income, balanced and alternative solutions including portable alpha, market neutral and absolute return strategies. CC&L Investment Management is an affiliated investment manager of Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. with over US$54 billion AUM.

About Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd.

Connor, Clark & Lunn Financial Group Ltd. (CC&L Financial Group) is an independently owned, multi-affiliate asset management firm that provides, through its multi-affiliate structure, a broad range of traditional and alternative investment management solutions to institutional and individual investors. CC&L Financial Group brings significant scale and expertise to the delivery of non-investment management functions through the centralization of all operational and distribution functions, allowing talented investment managers, such as Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd., to focus on what they do best. CC&L Financial Group's affiliates manage over US$99 billion in assets. For more information, please visit cclgroup.com.

The material is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as a recommendation or an offer to buy or sell any product or service to which this information may relate. Certain products and services may not be available to all entities or persons.

An investment in the fund involves risk; principal loss is possible. There is no guarantee the fund's investment objectives will be achieved. The value of equity and fixed income securities may decline significantly over short or extended periods of time. More information on these risk considerations, as well as information on other risks to which the fund is subject, such as concentration/non-diversification and investment strategy risks, are included in the fund's prospectus.

This release does not constitute or contain an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice with respect to the purchase of the fund described herein or any security. Prospective investors should carefully consider fund objectives, risks, charges, tax considerations and expenses and other relevant information before investing. For this and more information on the Connor, Clark & Lunn UCITS ICAV, please request a prospectus and read it carefully before you invest. Prospective investors should also consult their professional advisers as to the suitability of any investment in light of their particular circumstances and applicable citizenship, residence or domicile.

Shares of any UCITS sub-advised by CC&L Investment Management are only available for certain non-US persons in select transactions outside the United States, or, in limited circumstances, otherwise in transactions which are exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended in accordance with Regulation S and such other US laws as may be applicable. This communication is not directed at any US persons which are not eligible to invest in any UCITS product sub-advised by CC&L Investment Management.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702257/Connor__Clark___Lunn_Financial_Group_Ltd__Connor__Clark__%C2%A0Lunn_F.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/connor-clark--lunn-financial-group-expands-its-ucits-platform-to-include-two-additional-quantitative-equity-strategies-for-non-us-investors-302472152.html