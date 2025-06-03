Mary Kay: Making Compliance Sexy and Real: Three Tips From a Direct Selling Industry Pro

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Dayna Boozer - Manager, Salesforce Compliance with Mary Kay Inc., at the Mary Kay world headquarters in Addison, Texas, where she has been employed for over 30 years. Photo Credit: Mary Kay Inc.

This year, the Direct Selling Channel Summit powered by Social Selling News, in collaboration with the Direct Selling Association, brought together the industry's most brilliant minds featuring leaders who shared actionable strategies and inspiring lessons.

Dayna Boozer, Manager, Salesforce Compliance at Mary Kay Inc., the #1 Direct Selling brand of skin care & color cosmetics in the world by Euromonitor International1, participated on a panel titled "A Day In The Life: Life Hacks For a Happy Compliance Officer" to discuss how she approaches the role of Compliance "The Mary Kay Way," as an empowering partner to the iconic company's Independent Beauty Consultants guiding them on their journey to sustainable success, modeling a "doing the right thing" mindset and attitude.

We sat down with Dayna to hear her thoughts on her unique approach to Compliance, based on her over 30 years of experience at Mary Kay Inc. working on behalf of the independent sales force and the Company. She explained how she finds passion in her work, and how she inspires the women she serves and leads to bring positivity, purpose, and passion to their own work each and every day.

Create a Positive Partnership Infuse positivity - It is critical to always remain positive in your demeanor and messaging. At Mary Kay, we work closely with our independent sales force (the women who sell our award-winning products to their customers), and we understand that mitigating risks should not be seen in a negative light when dealing with the rules and regulations. We offer a guiding light to help them succeed in their businesses. Break Stereotypes, Build Trust Partnering vs "policing" - At Mary Kay, we believe that "You're in business for yourself but never by yourself." That drives our approach to Compliance - we see ourselves as Compliance partners. We've worked hard to shed the reputation of being the "Pink Police" by fostering open communication and encouraging the sales force to reach out proactively. We listen to understand their goals and try to offer solutions to help achieve them.

Lead with the "why" - Many times, we explain WHY compliance rules exist. Many of these rules come from external sources and apply to business owners across various industries, not just Mary Kay Inc. or the direct selling industry. Empower YOUR Compliance Team Train the trainers - Our team is on the front lines, partnering with our independent beauty consultants to educate, support, and empower them. We take the same approach internally, equipping our Compliance team with knowledge, confidence, and motivation. Before interacting with the independent sales force, new team members receive in-depth training, partner with a mentor, and use our Sales Force Compliance Toolkit as their guide.

Recognition is key - At Mary Kay, we have a robust employee recognition program that allows us to celebrate contributions and achievements.

Go into the field - Our Compliance team members attend Mary Kay sales force events to experience the excitement firsthand, which reinforces our purpose and fuels our passion.

Practice the Golden Rule - This is a valueat the heart of what we do. Mary Kay Ash believed that kindness and respect create a strong and healthy work environment. This is one more reason many of us, including myself, have such a long tenure with the Company. I think when people feel valued and empowered, they show up ready to make a difference.

Additional thoughts from Dayna Boozer about the "Mary Kay Way" applied to Compliance.

Our secret sauce resides in the quality of our relationship with the Mary Kay independent sales force. It is more than a partnership - it is a personal connection built on trust, education, support, and open communication.

Mary Kay's mission of enriching women's lives around the world is more than a corporate statement; it is the very foundation of our culture that was built more than 60 years ago and still thrives. We all have the responsibility to carry Mary Kay Ash's torch to empower women all over the world.

