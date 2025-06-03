Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Strengthens Permian Presence with 10 Pipeline Stations, Fueling Revenue and Margin Expansion

Dallas, TX, June 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivakor, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIVK) ("Vivakor" or the "Company") is an integrated provider of energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services. Vivakor's growth strategy is anchored in the Permian and Eagle Ford Basins where the Company is positioned to opportunistically expand its integrated crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing value chains.

Vivakor owns and operates 10 strategically located pipeline injection stations in the core Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico. These facilities receive and aggregate crude oil transported by truck from production wells, throughputting volumes into interstate crude oil pipelines that include Centurion (Lotus), Plains Basin Pipeline (PAA), and the West Texas System (EPD).

Vivakor's Footprint in the Permian

"Our facilities position Vivakor as a critical logistics hub in the Permian," said James Ballengee, Chairman, President, and CEO. "These assets enable us to support increasing volumes from upstream operators, enhance crude blending and compression efficiency, and ultimately drive revenue growth and operating leverage as activity scales."

Mr. Ballengee continued, "The Permian continues to be biggest contributor to U.S. production of crude oil and NGLs, supporting international and domestic energy demand. Consistent drilling, quantities produced, and barrels brought to key markets bolster our revenues and business model. Our Permian facilities provide Vivakor with a capital-efficient means of giving producers needed market access while generating a rewarding return on capital for the Company."

Vivakor's infrastructure directly supports its broader strategy to deliver vertically integrated services in one of the world's most productive oil regions. With the Permian accounting for more than 40% of total U.S. oil output, Vivakor's expanded operations give it a front-row seat to the sector's next growth cycle.

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. is an integrated provider of sustainable energy transportation, storage, reuse, and remediation services, operating one of the largest fleets of oilfield trucking services in the continental United States. Its corporate mission is to develop, acquire, accumulate, and operate assets, properties, and technologies in the energy sector. Vivakor's integrated facilities assets provide crude oil and produced water gathering, storage, transportation, reuse, and remediation services under long-term contracts.

Once operational, Vivakor's oilfield waste remediation facilities will facilitate the recovery, reuse, and disposal of petroleum byproducts and oilfield waste products.

For more information, please visit our website: http://vivakor.com

