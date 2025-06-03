Hyundai Motor America Reports May 2025 Sales

May total sales increased 8%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported May total sales of 84,521 units, an 8% increase compared with May 2024. Total sales records in May were set for Venue (+74%), Elantra N (+141%), Santa Fe (+0.3%), IONIQ 6 (+9%), Tucson (+15%) and Palisade (+10%). May total sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 5%. This was the best May ever for hybrid and total electrified sales.

"Retail sales held steady this month, and that consistency reflects the strength of our lineup and the trust customers continue to place in the Hyundai brand," said Randy Parker, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "The delivery of our first IONIQ 9 marks a powerful step forward in Hyundai's EV journey at our Georgia Metaplant. We're not just meeting demand; we're shaping the future of electrification in the U.S."

Marking a significant milestone in its U.S. journey, in May the Hyundai brand surpassed 17 million vehicles sold since entering the U.S. market in 1986, a powerful reflection of nearly four decades of growth, resilience, and connection with American drivers. In Hyundai's diverse lineup, six models, Elantra, Sonata, Tucson, Santa Fe, Accent, and Excel, have each sold over one million units, with the Elantra standing as the brand's all-time best-seller. This milestone underscores Hyundai's position as a major force in the U.S. auto industry and sets the stage for continued success in the years ahead.

May-25 May-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Hyundai 84,521 78,485 +8 % 369,578 331,892 +11 %

IONIQ 9 Celebrates First Delivery of Its Flagship Electric SUV: Hyundai recently delivered one of its first-ever IONIQ 9 all-electric SUVs to customers Jennifer and Dwayne Maynard of Dalton, Georgia. The historic handoff occurred at Mountain View Hyundai in Ringgold, Georgia, marking an exciting milestone in the evolution of Hyundai's all-electric vehicle lineup.

New IONIQ 9 Marketing Campaign, "Space to Connect": Hyundai continues to blend innovation with comfort to create meaningful moments for families and individuals and is showcasing that in its recently launched national marketing campaign for the all-new Hyundai IONIQ 9 titled, "Space to Connect." The campaign spotlights the IONIQ 9, a three-row electric SUV designed to redefine family mobility and digital lifestyle integration by offering a space to welcome everyone, no matter which row they're in.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Issues Commendation Recognizing Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama's 20 th Production Anniversary: In recognition of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama's (HMMA) 20 years of automotive production in Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey issued a formal commendation celebrating the company's economic impact, job creation, and commitment to excellence in the state.

Hyundai Dominates U.S. News & World Report's 2025 Best Cars for Teens Awards: U.S. News & World Report lauded Hyundai with six category wins in the publication's annual 2025 Best Cars for Teens awards, the most of any brand. Three wins were for new car categories (out of eight total) and three were earned in used car categories (out of four). This is the fourth consecutive year that Hyundai has been recognized with more Best Cars for Teens awards than any other brand by U.S. News' automotive experts.

Ninth Annual National Salute to America's Heroes Hyundai Air & Sea Show: Hyundai returned to support the National Salute to America's Heroes during Memorial Day on the iconic sands of Miami Beach. Now in its ninth year, the two-day patriotic extravaganza remains the nation's premier celebration honoring the U.S. military, first responders, and their families.

Elantra Named 2025 Best Hybrid for the Money by Cars.com: The Hyundai Elantra Hybrid has been awarded the 2025 Best Hybrid for the Money and winner of the compact car segment by Cars.com. Additionally, the Hyundai Santa Fe HEV has been awarded Best Hybrid for the midsize SUV category.

IONIQ 5 XRT Wins Two Awards at the NWAPA 2025 Mudfest Outdoor Vehicle of the Year Competition: The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 XRT was recognized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association (NWAPA) with two awards at the 2025 Mudfest Outdoor Vehicle of the Year competition. The all-electric compact EV claimed victory at the media group's grueling two-day evaluation event: Best Electrified Activity Vehicle and Best Two Row Family SUV.

2025 100 Leading Women in North America List by Automotive News: Claudia Márquez, COO, Hyundai Motor America and Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America, have been named 2025 100 Leading Women by Automotive News. The prestigious recognition is given only once every five years by the publication. The recognition honors outstanding females who are leaders in the highly competitive automotive industry. This is the second time for both honorees to be named to the list, underscoring Hyundai's commitment to cultivating strong leaders.

Hyundai Simplifies and Improves Electric Vehicle Charging: Hyundai Motor America announced the availability of a pair of new charging features that greatly simplify and improve the public charging experience for a wide range of newer Hyundai electric vehicles. EV owners can now use MyHyundai with Bluelink app to find and pay for EV charging on most networks. Along with the Hyundai Home marketplace, these intuitive public charging features give owners increased flexibility and new options to control their charging experience with ease.

Hyundai and Hyundai Hope on Wheels Donate $150,000 to Children's Hospital of Savannah: Hyundai Hope, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Hyundai Motor America, and Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to ending childhood cancer, donated a cumulative total of $150,000 to Memorial Health Dwaine and Cynthia Willett Children's Hospital of Savannah towards its safety initiatives as well as pediatric cancer support.

Podium Sweep at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120: Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) delivered a standout performance at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, delivering a commanding 1-2-3 finish and further cementing Hyundai's dominance in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC).

Hyundai and Bryan Herta Autosport (BHA) delivered a standout performance at the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, delivering a commanding 1-2-3 finish and further cementing Hyundai's dominance in the 2025 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge (IMPC). Hyundai Invests in Sustainability, Community, and Health in Coastal Georgia: Hyundai recently supported several nonprofit organizations in Coastal Georgia that are working on sustainability, community, and health as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative, Hyundai Hope. Ducks Unlimited received a donation to supplement its work in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. Make-A-Wish Georgia received a donation towards the life-changing wishes it grants to children facing critical illness. Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire received a donation to continue its profound work in providing a home away from home for families of seriously ill and injured children.

Vehicles May-25 May-24 % Chg 2025 YTD 2024 YTD % Chg Elantra 15,741 13,311 +18 % 62,356 50,273 +24 % Ioniq 5 3,898 4,449 -12 % 15,920 14,973 +6 % Ioniq 6 1,197 1,099 +9 % 5,621 5,998 -6 % Ioniq 9 302 0 - 302 0 - Kona 7,779 8,308 -6 % 32,711 39,635 -17 % Nexo 0 6 -100 % 1 70 -99 % Palisade 11,207 10,147 +10 % 47,944 44,544 +8 % Santa Cruz 3,031 3,603 -16 % 12,173 14,976 -19 % Santa Fe 11,030 10,997 +0 % 54,848 46,819 +17 % Sonata 6,082 6,700 -9 % 27,891 25,212 +11 % Tucson 19,905 17,371 +15 % 96,932 78,565 +23 % Venue 4,349 2,494 +74 % 12,879 10,827 +19 %

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

