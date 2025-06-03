Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Announces May 2025 Production and Operations Updates

Riot Produces 514 Bitcoin in May 2025

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), a Bitcoin -driven industry leader in the development of large scale data centers for high performance compute and bitcoin mining applications, announces unaudited production and operations updates for May 2025.

Bitcoin Production and Operations Updates for May 2025











Comparison (%)

Metric



May 2025 1 April 2025 1 May 2024 1

Month/Month Year/Year

Bitcoin Produced



514 463 215

11 % 139 %

Average Bitcoin Produced per Day

16.6 15.4 6.9

8 % 139 %

Bitcoin Held 2



19,225 3 19,211 9,084

0 % 112 %

Bitcoin Sold



500 475 -

5 % N/A

Bitcoin Sales - Net Proceeds



$51.3 million $38.8 million -

32 % N/A

Average Net Price per Bitcoin Sold

$102,591 $81,731 N/A

26 % N/A

Deployed Hash Rate - Total 2



35.4 EH/s 33.7 EH/s 14.7 EH/s

5 % 142 %

Avg. Operating Hash Rate - Total 4

31.5 EH/s 29.3 EH/s 8.8 EH/s

7 % 260 %

Power Credits 5



$0.6 million $0.7 million $4.0 million

-22 % -85 %

Demand Response Credits 6



$1.6 million $1.3 million $3.1 million

22 % -49 %

Total Power Credits



$2.2 million8 $2.0 million $7.1 million

6 % -70 %

All-in Power Cost - Total 7



3.8c/kWh8 3.7c/kWh 1.9c/kWh

2 % 95 %

Fleet Efficiency 2



21.2 J/TH 21.0 J/TH 28.0 J/TH

1 % -24 %

Unaudited, estimated. As of month-end. Includes 3,300 in restricted bitcoin. Average over the month. Estimated power curtailment credits. Estimated credits received from participation in ERCOT and MISO demand response programs. Estimated. Inclusive of all transmission and distribution charges, fees, adders, and taxes. Net of Total Power Credits. Total power credits and all-in power cost for May 2025 exclude the Blue Steel site.

"In May, Riot made significant progress across our bitcoin mining and data center platforms," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "Riot mined 514 bitcoin in May, an 11% increase over the previous month, and we will continue to prioritize operational excellence as we head into the summer months in Texas and Kentucky.

"Riot also achieved key milestones in our data center platform in May. During the month, Riot successfully closed on the acquisition of 355 acres in near proximity to our Corsicana site. This additional land will further support the development of data centers to serve high performance compute, which typically require larger footprints than bitcoin mining to utilize the same power capacity. We will continue to look to strategically add additional land parcels to ensure that our Corsicana site is ideally suited to support designs for data centers that serve the needs of hyperscale and enterprise tenants.

"Riot has also made several key experienced hires from the data center industry to further enhance our internal development expertise, including the recently announced hiring of Jonathan Gibbs as Chief Data Center Officer. In this role, Jonathan will lead the strategic development and operations of our new data center platform, which will focus on building and operating state-of-the-art data centers specifically tailored to serve hyperscale and enterprise tenants. Jonathan is a veteran of the data center industry and brings deep experience in leading the design and development of large-scale data centers totaling more than one gigawatt of capacity."



Investor Events

Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference held in New York, NY, June 5 th .

. Rosenblatt Securities Virtual Tech Summit, held virtually, June 11 th .

. Northland Growth Conference, held virtually, June 25 th .

. Roth 15th Annual London Conference, held in London, UK, June 24 th - 26th.

Human Resources Update

Riot is currently recruiting for positions across the Company. Join our team in building, expanding, and securing the Bitcoin network.

Open positions are available at: https://www.riotplatforms.com/careers.

