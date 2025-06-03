Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce the listing of Quantoz EURQ (EURQ). The EURQ/USDT trading pair is listed at 12:00 UTC on June 1, 2025, enabling users worldwide to access a regulated, euro-backed stablecoin that combines compliance, utility, and real-world integration.





As Europe sharpens its regulatory approach to digital assets, EURQ by Quantoz stands out as a forward-compliant solution for euro-denominated stablecoin issuance. Developed in full alignment with the European Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (MiCA), EURQ offers a legally sound and practically usable alternative for blockchain-powered payments, settlements, and financial applications.

EURQ: A Euro Stablecoin Built for MiCA and Mass Adoption

EURQ is issued by Quantoz Payments B.V., an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licensed under the Dutch National Bank (DNB). Every EURQ token is fully backed 1:1 by fiat euros, securely held in safeguarded bank accounts. The token operates under the legal umbrella of electronic money regulation, making it redeemable at par value and aligned with the highest financial compliance standards in Europe.

With EURQ, Quantoz aims to address the limitations of existing euro stablecoins by offering a product that is not only compliant and transparent but also interoperable across institutional and decentralized systems. EURQ is available on public blockchains, supports fiat-to-token and token-to-fiat conversions, and enables programmable money use cases for merchants, corporates, and DeFi protocols.

The issuance and redemption of EURQ are supported by Quantoz's QNP platform, which integrates banking infrastructure with blockchain to deliver seamless transactions. The platform includes full AML/KYC compliance, smart contract support, and real-time audit trails, ensuring transparency and operational trust for both retail and institutional users.

Tokenomics

Token Name: Quantoz EURQ

Token Symbol: EURQ

Blockchain Standard: ERC-20

Issuing Entity: Quantoz Payments B.V. (DNB-regulated EMI)

Fiat Reserve: Fully backed 1:1 by euros, safeguarded with Tier 1 financial institutions

Redeemability: EURQ is redeemable for fiat EUR through Quantoz

Compliance: MiCA-ready and issued under the EU E-Money Directive

Use Cases: Payments, payroll, DeFi, e-commerce, digital asset settlements

Target Users: Merchants, financial institutions, payment providers, and dApps

The EURQ model ensures that the supply of tokens strictly reflects demand-driven issuance and redemption, eliminating over-collateralization and inflationary pressure. This simple, transparent design supports the growth of a trusted on-chain euro economy.

