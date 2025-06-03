Anzeige
Agilyx Joint Venture, Plastyx Ltd, reaches 75% of 2025 goal

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilyx ASA (OSE: AGLX) (OTCQX: AGXXF) announces its venture Plastyx Ltd. has reached 75% of its near-term objective to source and execute MOUs for 200,000 metric tons of waste plastic by the end of 2025. As of today, it has executed MOUs for 150,000 tons.

At this rate, Plastyx is likely to double its target and help advanced recycling growth by developing partnerships and material processing capabilities to ensure a reliable supply of high-quality polymers for food-grade and other high-performance packaging applications.

Agilyx ASA is at the forefront of advanced recycling, converting post-use plastics into high-value feedstock and virgin-equivalent products. Through Cyclyx, its joint venture with ExxonMobil (25%) and LyondellBasell (25%), Agilyx supports the collection and processing of post-use plastic waste into custom-formulated, high-quality feedstock solutions for global plastic producers. Through Plastyx, its joint venture with Circular Resources (40%), Agilyx provides critical European-sourced feedstock to the global mechanical and advanced recycling markets. Additionally, Agilyx markets TruStyrenyx, a polystyrene advanced recycling solution that combines its Styrenyx depolymerization technology with Technip Energies' purification process. By advancing from a linear "make-take-waste" model to a circular economy, Agilyx advances the transition to a low-carbon future.

CONTACT:

Be a part of the solution.

Contact us:
investors@agilyx.com
contact@plastyx.com

Learn more at:
www.agilyx.com
www.plastyx.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/agilyx-joint-venture--plastyx-ltd--reaches-75--of-2025-goal,c4158585

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/agilyx-joint-venture-plastyx-ltd-reaches-75-of-2025-goal-302472215.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
