03.06.2025
Veterinary Startup AcutePet Urgent Care Celebrates First-Year Milestone

Built on Purpose, Growing with Heart

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / In just one year, AcutePet Urgent Care has grown from a bold idea into a five-location veterinary urgent care network, redefining access to pet healthcare by providing same-day, emergency-level care in a compassionate, sustainable way - for both pet owners and veterinary professionals.

Welcome Reception

Welcome Reception

Founded by veterinarians, Drs. David Sachs and Doug Hoffman, who saw the growing strain on both ER facilities and general practices, AcutePet was created with one clear mission: to make quality veterinary care more sustainable - for the profession, and for the people and pets who rely on it.

A Model Built for Today's Veterinary Landscape

AcutePet provides affordable, accessible, emergency-level care without the ER chaos - open 10 AM to 10 PM, 7 days a week, walk-in friendly. But the care model extends beyond medicine. It's built on values that support the professionals who make it possible.

"We're not just focused on pet care - we're focused on the people delivering it," said Doug Hoffman, DVM, Co-Founder and CEO. "That means better pay, calmer environments, no overnight shifts, and benefits and a culture that put team well-being first."

With board-certified criticalist Dr. John D. Anastasio, DACVECC at the helm, AcutePet is redefining what urgent care can be - offering a level of clinical oversight and consistency found nowhere else in the country.

Fast Growth, Local Roots

In its first year, AcutePet has opened locations in Ohio, South Carolina, and Kentucky - each with its own local team, character, and ties to the community. While each clinic reflects the unique needs of its neighborhood, all share the same commitment to integrity, joy, authenticity, and a deep passion for the profession.

"This milestone is a celebration of our people - our doctors, technicians, care team members, and the communities who've welcomed us with open arms," said David Sachs, DVM, Co-Founder and CEO. "Growth is important, but for us, staying true to our values is everything."

Looking Ahead

As AcutePet enters its second year, the focus remains clear: expand access to high-quality veterinary care without compromising the well-being of the teams who provide it. With more locations in development, AcutePet is poised to become a national leader in veterinary urgent care.

About AcutePet

AcutePet Urgent Care delivers same-day, emergency-level veterinary care in an urgent setting - designed to ease the burden on local ERs and primary care vets while improving access and affordability for pet owners. Founded by veterinary professionals and led by a board-certified criticalist, AcutePet is committed to clinical excellence, community connection, and a culture where veterinary teams are empowered to thrive.

To learn more, visit [www.acutepeturgentcare.com].

Contact Information

Jess Brotherton
Chief Brand Officer
jess.brotherton@acutepeturgentcare.com
513-652-0481

SOURCE: AcutePet Urgent Care



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/veterinary-startup-acutepet-urgent-care-celebrates-first-year-milesto-1035043

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
