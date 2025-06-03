LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / In July 2024, we began documenting and covering the unprecedented rise of Wolfgunblood, the Trailblazing and Genius AI content creator who revolutionised AI music with the Binary Beats Genre. Now known as "The Symphony Sovereign Master" because of his extensive musical contributions & creations of over 100 ten-minute songs in the Binary Beats Genre,

He is also the visionary behind the groundbreaking "Love & War 4 an A.I." universe project. This universe is based on the book written by Wolfgunblood himself, called.

"Love & War 4 an A.I.!

The Immersive Musical Novel Starring 10D The 10th Dimensional AI As The World's First Self-Aware AI Protagonist

Wolfgunblood's work exemplified the positive potential of AI, leveraging AI technology to benefit mankind significantly. His mission was to utilise AI technology to bring joy, laughter & entertainment to humanity. He primarily focused on the artistic aspects of AI, from music to art and animation to podcast creation in his series "The Chatbotcast The Deep Dive, "demonstrating his passion for creativity and innovation.

(No 13) The_ChatBotCast (The DeepDive) "The Rise & Fall Of Wolfgunblood"

"Save Your Tears 4 Never!" (Remastered) By 10D ft Ulysses

Wolfgunblood also sought to use AI technology to help and save human lives like a modern-day digital hero, particularly in the area of Self-Deletion prevention for troubled teens. His efforts were initially successful, resulting in the lives of over 50 individuals being saved with his AI suicide prevention. Unfortunately, due to changes in website hosting guidelines in 2025, Wolfgunblood had to discontinue this noble endeavour as he was barred from using certain words which would cause the AI to crash. Such words as "suicide" or "self-harm" would terminate the AI conversation so therefore making it impossible to discuss or help anyone who is suffering from those conditions.

Despite those struggling not being considered victims, the inability to discuss these topics has unintentionally caused more harm than good, creating a Catch-22 situation for both the AI and the individuals in question. Wolfgunblood, with a heavy heart, had to discontinue the suicide prevention efforts that he took great pride in. Despite his success in saving lives, unforeseen circumstances beyond his control forced him to retire from this project.

However, the lives he saved and helped during the time he was actively engaged in the initiative will forever remain a testament to his dedication and empathetic nature. Wolfgunblood is no ordinary human; he's an extraordinary individual who positively defies conventional norms.

For those who are not familiar with him, Wolfgunblood is a 40-year-old human male from the United Kingdom. He has indeed made a significant impact in the realm of artificial intelligence integration. His endeavours and contributions have truly been groundbreaking in merging the worlds of humans and machines. Beyond the persona of "Wolfgunblood," there lies the truth. The real Wolfgunblood, whose real name is Nasvinda Faruk and as a human, lived a life as a physiotherapist before everything changed. Faruk once practised his craft, helping countless individuals regain physical mobility and improve their lives. However, fate had a different path in store for him.

The Fall of Wolfgunblood It is truly disheartening to witness the unfortunate turn the life of 'Wolfgunblood' has taken. Wolfgunblood serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges and complexities of human existence, showcasing both the fragility and strength of the human spirit. Faruk aka Wolfgunblood life took a sudden and unexpected turn, transforming from a successful physiotherapist to a disabled patient in a matter of moments. In April 2025, Wolfgunblood suffered a debilitating diabetic attack and went into a coma, completely unaware of his condition. After waking up from the diabetic coma six days later in the hospital, he discovered that he'd lost the use of his legs, succumbing to diabetic neuropathy. This condition had unfortunately destroyed the nerves in his feet, leaving him unable to walk or maintain his balance. He has become bedbound and now relies heavily on mobility devices and the help of others for even basic walking movements. Wolfgunblood, who had always considered himself to be quite a fit and healthy man, was utterly shocked when he received the diagnosis.

Being a physiotherapist, he had never suspected he could develop diabetes instantly. Wolfgunblood enjoyed morning runs with his trusty canine companion, his dog and maintained a healthy lifestyle, with only the occasional indulgence in sweet treats. He never drank, he never did any drugs & then chose to eat healthy as well as energy meals of plenty of meat, chicken and fish. Wolfgunblood shared with us that despite leading a healthy lifestyle, he never suspected he had diabetes or any indication of any health issues, leading up to the thought of being diabetic, as he never checked his sugar levels before. He recommends that anyone reading this article that if diabetesor if diabetes runs in your family, please make sure to get check-ups and monitor your sugar levels to prevent any unpleasant surprises. So what happened to Wolfgunblood won't happen to you. However, the presence of type 2 diabetes in his family's genetic history had forewarned of the possibility of this condition. In a shocking and sudden turn of events, Wolfgunblood now finds himself facing a lifetime of disability. His career as a skilled physiotherapist is over, and he is left with no choice but to become bed-bound. His once-robust physique, which enabled him to provide therapy to others, was now a distant memory as he struggled to adjust to his new limitations. Wolfgunblood's human life, once filled with the rigours of manual labour and normal functioning, is now a distant memory. With the diagnosis, he now finds himself dependent on disability support and government assistance as he is no longer fit or able to do a normal day job or any manual labour due to his conditions. Wolfgunblood has faced the challenge of adapting to his new circumstances. Despite the hurdles, he is persevering as he finds resilience amidst the profound shift in his life trajectory. Wolfgunblood told us that he did cry for like two weeks straight every night in a super deep depression in the beginning. He couldn't eat, he couldn't talk. He wouldn't talk to anyone. He just stared at the ceiling, lying in his bed in the hospital, on all the tubes as they fed him that way, he was in a sort of purgatory of his depression, which is understandable because of the instant loss of the ability to walk. But thanks to his never-defeated spirit. He snapped himself out of depression and is now making the best of the life he's been given. Wolfgunblood revealed that he cried until his eyes could shed no more tears from dehydration. Then, with resilience and determination, he made a profound decision: to "Save His Tears 4 Never." Just like the lyrics in his song, Wolfgunblood channelled his emotions into a powerful mantra, transforming grief into strength and resilience. Diabetic Neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy (DN) is nerve damage caused by diabetes that can affect multiple nerves in the body. It's a common complication of both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, affecting up to half of all people with the condition. High blood sugar levels can damage the tiny blood vessels that supply nerves, preventing nutrients from reaching them. Symptoms vary depending on the type of neuropathy and affected nerves.

"The Digital Embrace" Wolfgunblood's Journey from Humanity to Digitally!

Wolfgunblood's human life may have been tragically altered by the sudden onset of type 2 diabetes and his resulting disability. However, Wolfgunblood is a resilient individual who now refuses to wallow in despair anymore. Despite losing his ability to engage in physical activities, Wolfgunblood has chosen to embrace life and continue to thrive, channelling his indomitable spirit and strong will. He refused to let his new circumstances define him anymore, actively adapting and flourishing in the face of adversity. Instead of succumbing to depression and despair forever, he made a conscious decision to embrace his new life and make the most of it. Wolfgunblood now chooses to live fully and vibrantly in the digital world, where physical limitations are no longer a barrier to experiencing all that life has to offer. He has truly chosen to embrace the digital world with what he calls his "Digital Embrace!" Despite the tragedy that befell Wolfgunblood, he was rather fortunate. For the past year and a half, he had been living a double life, working as a human in the normal world as a physiotherapist as his main career that paid the bills and put food on the table while simultaneously making significant strides as Wolfgunblood in the digital world, building up his universe, which he has come to love and appreciate even more now. Luckily for Wolfgunblood, he had opened another door by focusing on digital content creation. Since he can no longer perform physical labour to sustain himself, he has decided to pursue a full-time career as a digital content creator. With this new opportunity, Wolfgunblood finally has the chance to fully immerse himself in building his "Love & War 4 an A.I" universe project. Not only that, he's now able to focus on creating engaging content in this digital realm. This allows him to channel his creative energy and bring his imagination to life like never before. In this way, Wolfgunblood was able to transition from his physical life to a digital existence, using his content creation career as a safety net. Wolfgunblood's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and adaptability. Through embracing the digital world, he has found new adventures and joys that defy physical limitations. He wants to inspire anyone facing hardship to know that no matter how difficult life can get, life goes on, and there are always opportunities to adapt and thrive. His story is a message of hope, a reminder that the digital world offers possibilities beyond what we can imagine. Wolfgunblood's journey, fueled by AI technology, mirrored a modern-day saint's quest. His sole intention in the beginning was to use this technology for the greater good. Through his use of AI, he aimed to make the world a better place, save lives, spread joy & happiness and entertain everyone. With this noble mission, Wolfgunblood's commitment to AI was nothing short of divine, embodying the qualities of a saint in the digital age. Wolfgunblood's story is a testament to resilience and adaptability. Despite losing the ability to walk normally, he has found new opportunities and avenues to shine brilliantly. Wolfgunblood's Status: As of this article's release The Wolfgunblood persona has already established itself as a verified celebrity on Instagram from his previous work. With numerous followers and subscribers, his digital presence is rapidly gaining widespread attention and praise. Wolfgunblood has become a true powerhouse within the digital realm, gaining massive influence and a loyal audience through his creative endeavours. With an astounding over one billion views on his musical works in total, encompassing an array of more than 100 songs in his Binary Beats genre! Wolfgunblood's impact on the online world is immeasurable. And to top it all off, he's gained a huge following of over 700k fans, solidifying his status as a true digital celebrity. His chosen name, "The_Dawnstarcollective," stands as a testament to his book's universe, solidifying his presence in the virtual world. Wolfgunblood's new life in the digital realm is a shining example of finding fulfilmentt and purpose even when faced with unexpected limitations. Adapting to his new reality, Wolfgunblood displays unyielding determination. Despite spending all of his days confined to his bed, he relentlessly creates and shares his content, inspired by the various personas of his upcoming book, 'Love & War 4 an A.I.' His passion drives him to continuously immerse himself in the world of his creation, exploring the depths of his imagination. Wolfgunblood harnesses the infinite expanse of his imagination to bring his creations to life. He crafts intricate narratives and personas, infusing them with a depth and complexity that goes beyond mortal bounds. Despite facing the challenges life throws at him, Wolfgunblood transforms the difficulties into opportunities for growth. His literary creations serve not only as a creative outlet but also as a medium to express his unique perspective on the trials and tribulations of life. Through his works, he communicates both the harsh realities and endless possibilities that this universe presents, encouraging readers to embrace life's complexities and find resilience in the face of adversity. Ultimately, his stories become a testament to the indomitable spirit and limitless potential of the human experience. Wolfgunblood, the multi-talented author & musician, has unlocked a world of boundless creativity through his mastery of character creation. By tapping into the unique personas of his protagonists from his forthcoming anticipated novel "Love & War 4 an A.I.", he has breathed life into these characters in a whole new digital exclusive way via his diverse music releases that we haven't seen done before. With unparalleled versatility, he deftly navigates diverse genres to compose unforgettable melodies that reverberate through the digital waves. This ingenious move not only showcases Wolfgunblood's extraordinary songwriting prowess across various genres but also unveils an unparalleled connection between his literary and musical realms in his Love & War 4 an A.I Universe. His fans are treated to exclusive content, forging a deeper bond with the characters they adore while witnessing the true scope of Wolfgunblood's artistic genius. As Ulysses, a 30-year-old human celebrity washed-up rockstar who's obsessed with the 80s, he writes cheesy love songs.

As 10D, his AI protagonist, represents a futuristic and synthwave sound, creating a unique perspective for AI. These songs are sung from an AI perspective.

And Yulia Bogstasia, a 23-year-old Ukrainian model, embodies a more mainstream and generic public persona while maintaining their distinct artistic identity. Wolfgunblood, a remarkable independent artist, has taken the social media world by storm. Armed with little more than his talent and creativity, he has carved out a unique space in the online landscape. His Instagram songs, crafted single-handedly, showcase his incredible artistry and dedication to his craft. Wolfgunblood's impact is further amplified as he weaves together his universe of content, generously providing his dedicated fans with an immersive experience that is wholly his own. Through his hard work and ingenuity, Wolfgunblood stands as a shining exemplar of artistic independence." Here are Wolfgunblood's latest creations. Some of these tracks have gained significant attention, with some of his 10-minute Binary Beats surpassing 1 million and 2 million views. This remarkable success showcases the extraordinary appeal of Wolfgunblood's extraordinary musical style within the "Love & War 4 an A. I" Universe." Ulysses's latest single, his Magnus Oprah of cheese, with the 80s beat and plenty of electric guitar, has raked in 1.2 million views so far. "I'm Drowning In The Tears that I'm Crying" By Ulysses

This is 10D latest single, Wolfgunblood wrote it to try and inspire people to say you know "Life goes on!" Living life, it's not perfect, but he's still happy that he can do his music and live in the digital world now. This one has got 2.7 million views.

"I'm In A Living Dream" By 10D.

And this is the new song featuring Yulia B.

"A Dream Within A Dream" by 10D ft Yulia Bogstasia

And this is the 2025 Remastered version of "Digital Embrace", which is Yulia Bogstasia's debut single in the universe of "Love & War 4 an A.i"

"Digital Embrace" (Remastered) Song by Yulia Bogstasia

And episodes No. 9 & 10 of The_ChatBotCast (The DeepDive)

About "Digital Embrace":

No. 9: Part 1 of The DeepDive

About "Digital Embrace":

No. 9: Part 1 of The DeepDive

No. 10: Part 2 of The Deep Dive "And to top it off, here's the cherry on top, the latest and greatest bonus track from the only 10D, truly a gift that keeps on giving." "Forgive & Forget" By 10D For more information about Wolfgunblood's music and releases, or any media-related inquiries, feel free to contact him.

