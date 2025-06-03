Jiffy Junk to Launch National After-Hours Emergency Cleanup Service for Businesses, Powered by Smart AI

Jiffy Junk, a nationwide leader in professional junk removal, is preparing to roll out an innovative new service

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Jiffy Junk, a nationwide leader in professional junk removal, is preparing to roll out an innovative new service: after-hours emergency cleanup for commercial clients, supported by advanced AI-powered systems. Expected to launch soon across the country, this offering is designed to give businesses fast, reliable support for urgent cleanups - even late at night.

Anticipated to operate until midnight nationwide, the new service will provide critical assistance for businesses dealing with unexpected messes - from overflowing waste and last-minute bulk disposal to post-incident cleanup. Jiffy Junk crews will be on call to help businesses get back to clean, safe operations swiftly, even after regular hours.

"Businesses don't stop at 5 p.m., and neither should the support they rely on," said Adam Butler, CEO of Jiffy Junk. "Our upcoming after-hours emergency service, driven by smart AI, is about making it easy for businesses to get help exactly when they need it. We're taking the stress out of late-night messes."

Here's how Jiffy Junk's AI will elevate the experience:

Fast Dispatch: AI pinpoints and deploys the nearest available crew, ensuring quick arrival times.

Real-Time Updates: Businesses receive instant confirmations and transparent timelines.

Effortless Wrap-Ups: On-site tech makes job sign-offs fast, clear, and accurate.

Jiffy Junk has long been recognized for its dependable and eco-conscious junk removal services. This soon-to-launch emergency offering reflects the company's commitment to solving the real-world, real-time challenges faced by commercial partners.

About Jiffy Junk:

Jiffy Junk is a trusted name in junk removal and hauling, serving homes and businesses across the U.S. Known for its professional crews, sustainable disposal practices, and client-first approach, Jiffy Junk offers services ranging from everyday cleanouts to construction debris removal - and soon, AI-powered emergency support and exterior power washing for businesses. Learn more at JiffyJunk.com

