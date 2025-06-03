Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 19:14 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Two Decades of Festival Anthems: DJs From Mars Drop a 100-Track Megamashup With a Little Help From LALAL.AI

From Daft Punk to Fred Again, Avicii to Peggy Gou: a two-decade journey through festival anthems, stitched together with the help of AI.

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / In a tribute to two decades of dancefloor anthems, the masked Italian DJ duo, DJs From Mars, have released a 13-minute mega-mashup featuring 100 of the biggest festival tracks from 2005 to 2024. From The Chemical Brothers' Galvanize to Peggy Gou's Nanana, the duo slices through time with surgical precision, and one tool helped stitch it all together: LALAL.AI.

DJs from Mars Release 100-Track Mashup made with LALAL.AI

DJs from Mars Release 100-Track Mashup made with LALAL.AI

Known for turning pop and EDM into interstellar sound collages, DJs From Mars say the key to this project was clean, high-quality acapella and instrumental extraction, a long-time struggle for mashup artists. AI changed that.

"We always struggled to find good quality acapellas," they said. "Now we can extract clean vocals from basically every existing track. That's a game-changer for our mashups, our live sets, and our studio production. We tried LALAL.AI, and BOOM! It was love at first sight."

The mashup, which features tracks from Daft Punk, Swedish House Mafia, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Avicii, and over 90 more artists, has already caught fire on social media, tapping into collective nostalgia while showing how AI is transforming music creation in real time.

The mashup is a perfect showcase for how AI tools like LALAL.AI are opening new creative workflows for DJs, remixers, and producers, making it possible to rework and reimagine music in ways that were previously unthinkable without access to official stems.

"Seeing artists like DJs From Mars use our tech to reinterpret the sound of the last 20 years is exactly what excites us: not just innovation for its own sake, but tools that unlock new forms of creative expression," said a spokesperson for LALAL.AI. "This isn't just a fun mix; it's a case study in how DJing and remix culture are evolving. Once limited by what you could buy, borrow, or rip, artists now have a powerful toolkit in AI audio separation. For mashup artists especially, it's a revolution."

Some of the featured tracks include:

The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize (2005)

Justice vs Simian - We Are Your Friends (2006)

Swedish House Mafia - One (2010)

Skrillex - Make It Bun Dem (2012)

Avicii - Levels (2011)

Fisher - Losing It (2018)

Fred Again & Swedish House Mafia - Turn On The Lights Again (2022)

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana (2024)

Shouse - Love Tonight (2017)

The full list spans 100 tracks across EDM, house, techno, D&B, and pop crossovers - all seamlessly blended together into one high-energy festival flashback.

Watch the full mashup here.

About DJs From Mars

Known for their viral mashups and bootlegs (and signature cardboard box helmets), DJs From Mars have built a global following with their genre-hopping, high-energy performances and creative edits.

About LALAL.AI
LALAL.AI is a next-generation stem separation service that uses neural networks to extract vocals, instrumentals, drums, and more from audio and video. Trusted by producers, DJs, dubbing professionals, and creators worldwide. EDM.

Related Video

Contact Information

Catherine Robinson
PR & Communications Manager
catherin.robinson@lalal.ai

.

SOURCE: LALAL.AI



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/two-decades-of-festival-anthems-djs-from-mars-drop-a-100-track-me-1034438

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.