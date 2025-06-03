Two Decades of Festival Anthems: DJs From Mars Drop a 100-Track Megamashup With a Little Help From LALAL.AI

From Daft Punk to Fred Again, Avicii to Peggy Gou: a two-decade journey through festival anthems, stitched together with the help of AI.

ZUG, CH / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / In a tribute to two decades of dancefloor anthems, the masked Italian DJ duo, DJs From Mars, have released a 13-minute mega-mashup featuring 100 of the biggest festival tracks from 2005 to 2024. From The Chemical Brothers' Galvanize to Peggy Gou's Nanana, the duo slices through time with surgical precision, and one tool helped stitch it all together: LALAL.AI .

DJs from Mars Release 100-Track Mashup made with LALAL.AI



Known for turning pop and EDM into interstellar sound collages, DJs From Mars say the key to this project was clean, high-quality acapella and instrumental extraction, a long-time struggle for mashup artists. AI changed that.

"We always struggled to find good quality acapellas," they said. "Now we can extract clean vocals from basically every existing track. That's a game-changer for our mashups, our live sets, and our studio production. We tried LALAL.AI, and BOOM! It was love at first sight."

The mashup, which features tracks from Daft Punk, Swedish House Mafia, Fatboy Slim, Calvin Harris, Avicii, and over 90 more artists, has already caught fire on social media, tapping into collective nostalgia while showing how AI is transforming music creation in real time.

The mashup is a perfect showcase for how AI tools like LALAL.AI are opening new creative workflows for DJs, remixers, and producers, making it possible to rework and reimagine music in ways that were previously unthinkable without access to official stems.

"Seeing artists like DJs From Mars use our tech to reinterpret the sound of the last 20 years is exactly what excites us: not just innovation for its own sake, but tools that unlock new forms of creative expression," said a spokesperson for LALAL.AI. "This isn't just a fun mix; it's a case study in how DJing and remix culture are evolving. Once limited by what you could buy, borrow, or rip, artists now have a powerful toolkit in AI audio separation. For mashup artists especially, it's a revolution."

Some of the featured tracks include:

The Chemical Brothers - Galvanize (2005)

Justice vs Simian - We Are Your Friends (2006)

Swedish House Mafia - One (2010)

Skrillex - Make It Bun Dem (2012)

Avicii - Levels (2011)

Fisher - Losing It (2018)

Fred Again & Swedish House Mafia - Turn On The Lights Again (2022)

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana (2024)

Shouse - Love Tonight (2017)

The full list spans 100 tracks across EDM, house, techno, D&B, and pop crossovers - all seamlessly blended together into one high-energy festival flashback.

Watch the full mashup here .

About DJs From Mars

Known for their viral mashups and bootlegs (and signature cardboard box helmets), DJs From Mars have built a global following with their genre-hopping, high-energy performances and creative edits.

About LALAL.AI

LALAL.AI is a next-generation stem separation service that uses neural networks to extract vocals, instrumentals, drums, and more from audio and video. Trusted by producers, DJs, dubbing professionals, and creators worldwide. EDM.

Related Video

SOURCE: LALAL.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/two-decades-of-festival-anthems-djs-from-mars-drop-a-100-track-me-1034438