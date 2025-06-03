This is the future of mining: faster, scalable, on-site copper recovery from sulfide ores to meet global demand.

Ceibo, a company reinventing copper production and CMSG, a Chilean copper producer, today announced the successful launch of a demo plant using Ceibo's proprietary sulfide leaching technology. Located at CMSG's mine in Northern Chile, the on-site facility has delivered its first copper cathodes, a milestone that signals a new era for scalable, efficient copper recovery.

Patricio Rendic (General Manager, CMSG) and Cristóbal Undurraga (CEO, Ceibo) with the first copper cathode produced on-site at CMSG using Ceibo's proprietary sulfide leaching technology.

This achievement marks a major advancement in Ceibo's journey, extracting copper from sulfide ores at a mine using a leaching process compatible with existing infrastructure and significantly faster than conventional methods. Construction of the demo plant began in February 2025 and delivered copper cathodes just three months later. Since going live, the plant has operated continuously, demonstrating both the speed and operational reliability of the solution at scale. This approach unlocks resources once considered uneconomical or too complex to process, offering a cleaner, smarter alternative built for today's resource, climate, and supply chain challenges.

"This isn't just an efficiency gain, it's a blueprint for how the world gets the copper it needs, faster," said Cristobal Undurraga, CEO, Ceibo. "Sulfides have historically been out of reach for on-site leaching. Ceibo changes that, delivering a process that integrates with existing operations and accelerates copper recovery at a time when the world urgently needs new supply."

Across the industry, the shift from oxide to sulfide ores is creating operational challenges, driving demand for new processing approaches. Ceibo's technology increases production without major infrastructure investments, reduces environmental impact and supports the long-term viability of mining projects.

"The first harvest of cathodes using Ceibo's technology is proof that innovation drives everything we do," said Patricio Rendic, General Manager, CMSG. "As one of few mining companies producing end-of-chain products, we are redefining mining by diversifying and adding value to our copper. This is the future, where mining and innovation come together to enhance productivity and advance the industry."

Ceibo's technology combines decades of mining expertise with advanced chemistry, data analytics and AI-driven modeling to optimize performance across ore bodies and site conditions. With global copper demand expected to double by 2035, Ceibo provides tangible proof of a scalable solution that accelerates timelines and reduces risk.

"The future of mining starts with Ceibo," said Undurraga. "We are not just imagining a way forward for copper, we are building it."

