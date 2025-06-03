Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 03.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gestern Kursverdopplung durch Uran-Hoffnung - zündet jetzt der nächste Vervielfacher?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
03.06.2025 19:38 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vensure Employer Solutions: VensureHR Named Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider of the USL

TAMPA, FL and CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / The United Soccer League (USL) and VensureHR, a leading provider of HR services and technology for small and mid-sized businesses, today announced a multi-year partnership that will make VensureHR the Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider of the USL and the exclusive presenting partner of the League Two and W League Playoffs.

"We welcome VensureHR as our Official HR Technology & Solutions Provider and look forward to their involvement in our League Two and W League Playoffs," said Josh Keller, USL SVP of Corporate Development & Partnerships. "VensureHR offers a variety of solutions to meet the needs of our teams at all levels and we're excited to add them to our Preferred Supplier Program."

Through its Preferred Supplier Program, the USL connects suppliers with new franchise owners and existing USL clubs to deliver the best possible experience for fans across North America. Preferred suppliers are "Best in Class" companies that provide services and products to professional franchises and stadium developers and must meet the USL's strict quality standards.

"The USL is a fast-growing organization that offers a tremendous pathway for both men and women to ascend from the youth ranks to professional soccer players," said Phil Urso, Chief Sales Officer of Vensure Employer Solutions, parent company to VensureHR. "At every step of the journey, VensureHR has solutions to streamline HR processes, allowing the league and its clubs to keep their focus on developing the best on-field talent."

The partnership extends VensureHR's reach in the sports and entertainment industries, joining additional sponsorships with the Premier Lacross League (PLL), the Mitsubishi Electric Classic on the PGA Tour Champions, the American Association of Professional Baseball, and AJ Foyt Racing.

VensureHR helps small and medium-size businesses succeed by streamlining payroll and HR administration, managing worker benefits, and minimizing employer risks. VensureHR leverages advanced technology to benefit more than 500,000 worksite employees and process nearly $19 billion in payroll annually.

About VensureHR

VensureHR is part of Vensure Employer Solutions, the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $153B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

###

Media Contacts:

Owen Serey
Mower, on behalf of Vensure
oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vensurehr-named-official-hr-technology-and-solutions-provider-of-1035121

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.