Dakila Pesquisas: The Sky is Speaking: The Rise of the Lights and the Role of Dakila Research

BRASÍLIA, BRAZIL / ACCESS Newswire / June 3, 2025 / Over 15 years ago, Urandir Fernandes Oliveira had already warned that this moment would come. At the time, ufology was discredited, ridiculed, and pushed to the margins. Even so, he remained firm in his purpose to study the sky and prepare his team for what was to come. Now, that moment has arrived. Luminous phenomena are intensifying in the skies of Brazil and around the world, and Dakila Research is at the forefront of investigating and cataloging these events.

In recent months, an increasing number of reports have been sent to the Dakila Ecosystem by ordinary people from all over the country. Watch this live to learn everything and get access to the videos: https://www.youtube.com/live/nJVNYqQDrZk?si=er_STLL5iJfNp7EG

They are capturing photos and videos of lights that move in ways impossible for human aircraft. Drones, satellites, and airplanes follow predictable patterns. These manifestations defy all technical norms. These are lights that appear during the day and night, silent, fast, and often bioplasmic. Intelligent and harmonious behavior is becoming more evident. And according to Dakila researchers, this is no coincidence. It is a response.

Historic livestream opens the public's eyes

Dakila Research held a livestream on its YouTube channel @DAKILAPESQUISAS to present evidence and reflections on what is happening. Participating in the livestream were President Urandir Fernandes Oliveira and researchers Larissa Kautzmann, Fernanda Lima, and Otávio Reis. Together, they shared videos, analyses, field experiences, and a direct call to the public: It's time to look up, document, and actively engage with this new reality.

This is a decisive moment. The global system is in decline. Religions, political organizations, and major corporations no longer hold the same credibility. Now, with the internet, people have access to information. The truth is being revealed directly to the people, as Urandir emphasizes. These beings have always cared for humanity. They are watching, seeking groups with the courage to challenge the system and speak the truth. Dakila's mission is to be a bridge between these worlds.

And the lights are responding. The number of manifestations has increased sharply in recent months. One major turning point was the South Atlantic Anomaly, a magnetic phenomenon that has become a central piece in the puzzle of celestial manifestations.

What science knows and what Dakila reveals

According to mainstream science, the South Atlantic Anomaly is an area where Earth's magnetic field is weaker. It allows solar particles and cosmic radiation to penetrate the atmosphere more easily, affecting satellites, aircraft, and even space telescopes. The region spans the South Atlantic Ocean and parts of Brazil and is constantly monitored by space agencies.

For Dakila's researchers, this anomaly is more than a magnetic disturbance. It represents an energetic window-a zone where the electromagnetic field weakens and allows the manifestation of realities that were previously invisible. According to researcher Otávio Reis, the anomaly is shifting and is now positioned directly over the Zigurats complex in Corguinho, Mato Grosso do Sul, where Dakila conducts much of its field research.

Earth may be opening its own communication channels. The weakening of the field creates a vibrational space for manifestations that were once blocked. The increase in lights in the skies and the contact with intelligent ships and beings are directly linked to the South Atlantic Anomaly.

Bioplasmic ships take the skies

Since December, reports have increased throughout Brazil. Dakila points out that this condition has favored the presence of so-called bioplasmic ships. These are unlike any terrestrial aircraft. They do not follow conventional patterns. They move fluidly, appear and disappear in an instant, and their structure seems made of light or living energy. Fernanda Lima notes that witnessing the phenomenon is like watching a movie in the cinema-but each day brings a new episode. The movements are unique. No pattern repeats. The lights seem to have a will of their own.

During the livestream, the experts also recalled one of the most significant moments in Brazilian ufology. In 1982, in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, thousands witnessed a collective sighting of lights during a soccer match. An event reported by the media and etched in the memory of many. That manifestation was a harbinger of what is now returning with even greater intensity.

If these beings had hostile intentions, they would have acted by now. Their presence signals harmony-a partnership. A movement aimed at protecting the planet and awakening consciousness. Urandir emphasizes that they are here to prevent greater conflicts, such as a third world war. They are allies in a project to restructure humanity.

Dakila's work is essential in this context. The group analyzes submitted material with scientific rigor. Not everything seen in the sky is ufological. Drones, reflections, and errors exist. That's why distinguishing the false from the real is so important. Credibility is built with study, analysis, and practice.

Today, over 10,000 people have reported contact with the lights-and the number keeps growing. Dakila's social media, like the Instagram @dakilapesquisas, has become an important channel for sending and sharing these records. Larissa Kautzmann explains that many people used to be afraid to speak up. Now, with smartphones and the ability to record, they feel safer. They are sharing, showing, and experiencing the phenomenon.

Dakila studies these manifestations through a unique approach-Lilarial Science. For Urandir, this is the science of the new era. A science based on experience and direct practice. It blends spirituality, physics, technology, and expanded perception. "Lilarial Science is the new normal," he says. And this new normal brings ultra-frequency learning.

Otávio recalls that in ancient works of art, such as The Annunciation and The Baptism of Christ, there were already depictions of lights and interactions between humans and celestial objects. "Everything was there, in plain sight. But there has always been a strong force to divert attention from these manifestations. But now, there's too much evidence to hide. The truth is finally being revealed," he highlights.

And there is a clear goal: to share knowledge and help humanity evolve independently. These beings do not want worshippers. They want partners. Awakening will not come from gurus-it will come from direct experience, observation, study, and the courage to face the system and speak the truth.

For a long time, looking at the sky was an act of faith, curiosity, or imagination. Today, it is an act of consciousness. What was once mere belief has become knowledge. What was treated as fantasy now stands as evidence. The lights are closer than ever. They do not seek adoration-they seek attention. They do not want followers-they want partners.

Dakila is showing that truth does not belong to institutions, governments, or dogmas. Truth belongs to those who dare to seek it with courage, honesty, and action. The sky is calling us. And the answer will not come from above, but from within.

These manifestations are not signs of fear, but of hope. They are not omens of destruction, but invitations to rebuild. Lilarial Science is the foundation of this new era-an era in which humanity not only observes the universe but actively, consciously, and responsibly participates in it. Those who are willing to see with their own eyes, feel with their own hearts, and think with their own minds will help build a new world.

The future will not be imposed. It will be chosen. And it begins now-with those who dare to look at the sky and see far beyond the stars.

