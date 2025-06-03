Anzeige
WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219
Stuttgart
03.06.25 | 08:02
21,800 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.06.2025
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Monthly Estimate Net Asset Value - May 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2026

31stMay 2025

Publication of Monthly Estimate Net Asset Value

The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 31stMay 2025 is:

CLASS

NAV

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

SEDOL

USD Shares

USD $ 31.69

3.4%

-0.7%

B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are an estimate only and are based on unaudited estimated valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Master Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund"). The actual month end NAV may be materially different from the estimated monthly value. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on such estimated NAV and it should only be taken as an indicative guide. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey)

Limited Enquiries:

Company website:www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

03rdJune 2025


© 2025 PR Newswire
